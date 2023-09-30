Disney’s Best-Kept Secrets: What Bob Iger Keeps Under Wraps

Unsurprisingly, a lot goes into running a theme park, and nowhere is that more true than at Disney parks. From Disneyland’s classic rides and sights like The Haunted Mansion and Sleeping Beauty Castle to flashy, new attractions at Walt Disney World, the Mickey Mouse brand puts in work.

It takes a massive effort just to turn the lights on and get guests through the gates at Disney. That’s no secret (but it doesn’t mean the mysteries aren’t there).

The fundamental truths about Disney lie hidden in the ether; these are the things that make the Walt Disney World magic happen. In fact, there are many things behind the scenes that Disney would rather its guests and fans didn’t know.

Of course, they don’t want you to know what Mickey Mouse looks like without his head on or what exactly it looks like backstage, but there are less obvious things that make the park run smoothly every day that you may not even think about (and that might be a good thing).

Disney Truth Lies in the Hearts of Fans

Suspension of disbelief is essential. It allows Disney princes to be a thing of magic. For the cast member to magically transform into Minnie Mouse and for the Little Mermaid and Snow Queen to be a thing of reality. Without the imagination that Fantasia! Emphasized, the wonder can’t exist. It lies with the fans to clap hard enough for the Peter Pan fairy to stay alive.

Especially with modern insight through smartphones and technology, it’s harder for the Disney fan to hold onto that magic. Yet that’s the beauty of Disney100. It’s a centennial reminder of adaptation. Disney Studio seems up to it, changing classic stories like Snow White and The Lion King. Each theme park under the Walt Disney umbrella has undergone some changes to adapt.

Truths About Disney That Might Be Hard to Hear

Though the Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Hollywood studios icon is leviathan-level massive, it’s not infallible. The cast members who play the Disney Princess you see go home. The Walt Disney World Resort experience is propagated by a carefully cultivated design. And it isn’t perfect. Just look at the lawsuits swirling around Walt Disney Pictures and many a Disney park.

Even when it comes to classic Disney movies turned to modern trends, there is no way to please everyone. That’s probably the most brutal truth regarding your favorite Disney character, whether that’s Minnie Mouse or one of the seven dwarfs.

There is no perfection, even in Disney animation. Someone out there hates Finding Nemo, and it’s a small world, after all. It falls to the Disney fan to create that magic by agreeing to it.

But sometimes, it’s fun to explore the secrets behind the Walt Disney Company, whether it’s stock insight or hidden crannies in the parks. These facts let you hold on to the magic but give it a grittier context.

1. Most of the American flags at Disney parks aren’t regulation

Main Street, U.S.A. U.S.A. may be one of the most all-American destinations you can visit but look closely at the “American” flags throughout the Disney parks. They’re all missing a stripe or star, not American flags. Is it a mistake? Nope!

Because each flag is fake, Disney doesn’t have to follow American flag regulations, such as flying flags at half-mast during certain situations or shining lights on them at night. There is one actual flag at the front of Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland and Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, and the parks hold a flag retreat daily.

2. Animal Kingdom’s sign has a dragon for a reason

Did you ever wonder why there’s a mythical dragon on Disney’s Animal Kingdom logo? Initially, the plans for the park consisted of three themed areas: animals that exist, extinct animals, and animals that never existed. While live animals and dinosaurs made it to Animal Kingdom, the third themed area, Beastly Kingdom, never came to fruition.

The area was supposed to feature unicorns, dragons, and a dark ride based on the Disney film Fantasia. According to news sources, imagery animals are now represented at Animal Kingdom through the yeti on Expedition: Everest and the “Avatar”-themed land Pandora.

3. Animatronic designs are often reused at Disney Parks

Ride through the Pirates of the Caribbean and look at the different animatronics. If you pay attention, you’ll see the same five or six pirates repeatedly, just with different hair, skin color, makeup, and outfits. Other animatronic designs have been used over again.

The father and daughter from Carousel of Progress appear in Spaceship Earth, and their faithful pup Rover also appears in Pirates. Several presidents from the Hall of Presidents also have taken on various roles in Spaceship Earth.

4. Cats roam around Disneyland at night

You may find yourself crossing paths with a feline friend at Disneyland, and no, it’s not Minnie’s beloved cat, Figaro. When Walt Disney decided there should be a walkthrough attraction inside Sleeping Beauty Castle, he and the Disney Imagineers found the building full of flea-ridden feral cats.

At first, they decided to adopt them all out to Disney cast members until they realized the cats could help keep any rodent problems in the sprawling park in check. Stay around the park at dusk, and you may spot these cats. It’s one of many quirks of the parks that Disney might not want you to focus too hard on.

5. Cinderella Castle has a secret suite, a known Disney Parks secret

You may dream of spending a night in Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom, but booking this exclusive hotel room is not easy. The Cinderella Castle Suite opened in 2006 and is used just for contest winners and high-profile celebrity guests.

Tom Cruise, Mariah Carey, and Kevin Jonas are reported to have stayed there. And while no dollar amount can get you a night in the suite, a $12,000 VIP tour called World of Dreams included a stop in this elaborate penthouse.

6. A complicated tunnel system runs under the Magic Kingdom at the Florida Disney Park

The Magic Kingdom may seem at ground level, but when you’re strolling down Main Street, U.S.A., U.S.A., you’re actually on the second story of the theme park. Legend has it that Walt Disney once saw a cowboy from Frontierland walking through the futuristic Tomorrowland at the original Disneyland Park, and he vowed never to have that happen again.

So, when the Magic Kingdom in Orlando was built, it included a utilidor system to be used by cast members to get from one of the park’s six lands to another without being seen.

7. EPCOT was meant to be an actual city, not a Disney Park location

Ever wonder what EPCOT stands for? It’s the Experimental Prototype Community Of Tomorrow. Before he passed away in 1966, Walt Disney’s original plan for the East Coast expansion, “The Florida Project,” was to create a romantic city for about 20,000 residents. EPCOT would have been a city planning, technology, and community testing bed.

However, after Walt died, the idea of the Disney Company founding a city without his guidance was too much. Thus, the permanent World’s Fair concept of EPCOT as we know it today was born with Future World and the World Showcase, with some of the best restaurants at Disney.

You can still see Walt’s plans for his community of tomorrow on the Magic Kingdom’s PeopleMover, where the original model is on display.

8. Forced perspective makes buildings appear larger than they are at Disney Parks

Those castles and buildings on Main Street, U.S.A., look larger than life, don’t they? Well, they’re pretty petite. Disney Imagineers are big fans of forced perspective, which is a way of tricking your eyes into seeing something as more extensive and taller than it is. This technique is used throughout Disney parks, from the windows on Main Street, U.S.A., to the centerpiece castles to the Tower of Terror.

Walt Disney Studios and Disney Parks Use ‘Magic’ to Cultivate Experience

While Disney works tirelessly to create the magic and wonder millions of visitors experience each year, some behind-the-scenes secrets and tricks contribute to the enchantment.

These revelations add an extra layer of fascination to the world of Disney, where every detail is carefully crafted to make your visit extraordinary. Sure, there’s a bit of trickery to it, but life risks falling flat without that effort to make magic happen.

How do you contribute to the magic? Is it a Disney binge-watch or a full-on park spree? Share your take in the comments below!