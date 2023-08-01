Political Disney World Attraction Canceled by Guests

Rising political tension in the United States is beginning to impact Disney Parks as Guests project their beliefs onto a classic Walt Disney World Resort attraction, The Hall of Presidents.

The Hall of Presidents

The Hall of Presidents is updated after every presidential election with a custom animatronic of the winning candidate hand-crafted by Walt Disney Imagineers. The attraction was inspired by Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, which premiered at the 1964 World’s Fair and later moved to Disneyland Resort.

“Behold all 45 Presidents of the United States in a stirring show tracing the nation’s history,” the official Walt Disney World ride description reads. “Take your seat in the stately theater, home to 3 massive digital projection screens and a grand proscenium. Watch an original film—developed by a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian—that tells the dramatic story of the nation’s founding.”

“Learn about the formation of our Constitution and the hard-fought struggles along the way—such as the American Revolution and the Civil War. Listen to the stirring words of John F. Kennedy echo through the theater and watch Abraham Lincoln—in attendance on stage—deliver his Gettysburg address. Watch the curtain rise to reveal startlingly realistic Audio-Animatronics replicas of every President of the United States—together for the very first time. Hear a speech delivered by George Washington and a recorded performance of the oath of office by the newest addition to the Hall, 46th President Joe Biden.”

Political Backlash

Since the 2016 election, it has become common for Guests to boo at or cheer for specific figures, notably former Presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and, later, President Joe Biden. While some Guests have previously expressed outrage at disrespectful behavior at the attraction, others are embracing it.

TikToker @chasingoz shared this video of herself cheering “Hot Indictment Summer” at the President Donald Trump animatronic, referencing multiple federal cases against the Republican leader. The TikToker even made merchandise for fans to wear during the show:

Commenters overwhelmingly supported voicing political opinions on The Hall of Presidents.

“Love this!! I personally would have booed,” @meganyoubetcha commented. “My in-laws are taking the entire family there in October. I promise to boo.”

“I haven’t been in there since 45 was added,” @epicannie echoed. “I can’t. I’d probably start booing.”

“Went to the Hall of Presidents in April, people cheered for Obama when his name was called,” @jaymarcoux said. “Trump was crickets and it was glorious.”

