Marvel Destroyed, Tom Cruise’s Masterpiece Changes Hollywood Forever

Marvel Studios is no longer the top dog in Hollywood, and fans can’t believe it.

Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) shocked virtually every Marvel fan with the Illuminati, but the general public’s opinion of the movie quickly plummeted after the film’s release.

In a turn of events, Multiverse of Madness was subject to intense scrutiny and faced immense backlash for various reasons, particularly concerning the reported cutting of impressive Marvel cameos (Deadpool, Magneto, Loki, etc.).

From out of nowhere, Top Gun: Maverick (2022) has captivated the world and rocked the box office.

With the highest rating of any movie released in 2022, Tom Cruise’s indisputable masterpiece is taking the globe and breaking movie-going records. Now, they’ve just demolished Marvel:

Top Gun: Maverick has surpassed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to become the biggest movie of 2022.

With a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8.6/10 rating on IMDb, Top Gun: Maverick has soared to become the highest-grossing domestic hit of 2022, surpassing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ $398 million take with $400 million (at the time of writing).

There’s a unique mysticism about Top Gun: Maverick. Generating landmark popularity and word-of-mouth advertising, the Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, and Glen Powell picture continues to stun audiences.

It’s movie-going at its finest; fans are celebrating that cinema isn’t dead:

As it should, it was really one of the most intense films I’ve watched, some scenes really had me on edge.

Another fan writes:

I hope it remains this way. Would be happy if a normal blockbuster becomes the most highest grossing film of the year instead of the typical Marvel/Disney product.

It’s shocking to see a non-superhero movie top the box office, let alone beat Marvel regarding ticket sales. With Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) right around the corner, Top Gun: Maverick will have to step off the G-Force to maintain its impressive feat, but the film’s climb to $1 billion should be a walk in the park at this point!

More about Top Gun

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.

The film stars Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, Lewis Pullman, Monica Barbaro, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.

More about Doctor Strange

Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle.

All bets are off for Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch leads this mind-shattering Marvel movie, with Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Karl Mordo), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), and Sir Patrick Stewart (Professor X) all supporting the Sorceror Supreme.

The Kevin Feige production features numerous Stephen Strange’s, including Evil Doctor Strange, Strange Supreme, and more.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

