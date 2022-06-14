“Flop Incoming,” Brie Larson’s ‘Captain Marvel 2’ Undergoes Reshoots

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel (2019) sequel is undergoing reshoots, and some Marvel fans fear the worst.

Hollywood productions undergoing reshoots isn’t uncommon, especially in large-budget feature films such as The Marvels (2023).

Undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Marvel movies, The Marvels is set to change everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau/Captain Marvel), and Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel).

In preparation to tell the best story possible, Marvel Studios is reportedly sending The Marvels into reshoots this August:

#CaptainMarvel2 will undergo reshoots starting in August, according to Samuel L. Jackson! Full quote: https://t.co/vKs65SJrGd pic.twitter.com/RvT6JLPchI — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) June 14, 2022

According to MCU Direct, no other than Samuel L. Jackson has confirmed that he’s heading back to Marvel to “go back and do stuff” for The Marvels this August, indicating that his Nick Fury character has a presence in both the Secret Invasion series and The Marvels.

Nonetheless, every Marvel fan has their opinion about this Marvel sequel, sharing their feelings on the film undergoing reshoots:

Flop incoming — sWeezy (@Xswezzy8) June 14, 2022

One Marvel fan hopes:

Ms marvel power change ms marvel power change ms marvel power change🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Michael🏳️‍🌈KENOBI SPOILERS❗️ (@Michaeljoh20) June 14, 2022

Another fan cleverly points out:

It’s like people just don’t understand h that every Hollywood movie goes through reshoots 😂 — 𝕽 𝖊 𝖛 𝖊 𝖗 𝖘 𝖊⚡️🎃 𝕲 𝖔 𝖇 𝖑 𝖎 𝖓 (@ReverseGoblin) June 14, 2022

Marvel fans shouldn’t worry if any movie undergoes reshoots. Marvel is famous for shaping up its projects when directors, writers, producers, and actors can come back and fine-tune any low points in the story.

With Brie Larson taking Iman Vellani under her Marvel collection wing, The Marvels is sure to stand out as a knockout production!

Given that Marvel Studios already pushed back the release date of The Marvels with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), it’s inferred that this reshoot should not delay the release of this Marvel movie.

The Marvels is currently set for a release date of July 28, 2023.

