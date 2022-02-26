Leaked Iron Man LEGO Set Is Outrageously Priced

A new Iron Man LEGO set is reported to be coming out in June, but fans won’t be happy to see how much it will cost.

Even though Robert Downey Jr. may be done playing Tony Stark/Iron Man, his legacy has been a huge part of Marvel’s Phase Four. Spider-Man Far From Home (2019) had Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man figure out what it meant to live in a world without Iron Man. Stark’s legacy will continue to be explored in Don Cheadle’s Armor Wars and Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart.

Marvel doesn’t seem to be done with Tony Stark as Tom Cruise is reported to play a variant of the fan-favorite character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). Fans believe Cruise will be playing a Superior Iron Man from the comics and might be the person who created the Ultron-like robots that can be seen in the trailer for Doctor Strange 2.

Reports say that fans can expect a new LEGO Iron Man Armor Hall set to be released in June. The lego set will have 496 pieces and feature several armor suits from Iron Man 2 (2010) and Iron Man 3 (2013). The set may include Tony’s Audi R8 Spyder and possibly Dum-E, the two robotic machines that were present in Stark’s workshop.

Now, this isn’t the first time LEGO has created an Iron Man Armor Hall set, but the set will be able to be combined with the previous LEGO sets such as the one shown below:

The set will have the Prototype Iron Man armor from the first Iron Man (2008) and also include Nick Fury, Ivan Vanko/Whiplash, War Machine, and Pepper Potts. The LEGO set contains a lot of great Miniatures from the MCU, but fans won’t be happy about the price tag for this set. It is listed at 90 euros — $100.71 in USD — which is ridiculously expensive. For comparison, LEGO has a new set for Doctor Strange 2 with Doctor Strange and America Chavez fighting Gargantos listed for $30 even though it is 296 pieces and still contains 3 LEGO miniatures.

Even though the Iron Man Hall of Armor contains a lot of miniatures, the price for the set is still very steep in comparison to other LEGO sets. With this set having a lot of cool Iron Man suits from the MCU, it’s frustrating to think that fans who love Iron Man will have to pay far more than they should just to add the set to their collection. LEGO sets have of course gone up in prices over the years, but this feels like a step too far.

LEGO sets will continue to be controversial for the MCU as they tend to reveal details about upcoming Marvel movies before the film’s release which has recently been seen with Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) The LEGO set gave fans a small glimpse of what Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher will look like. Fans already knew that certain characters would appear in Doctor Strange 2 due to merchandising and this won’t be the last time this sort of thing happens.

Do you think the upcoming Iron Man Hall of Armor Set is overpriced? Do you plan to get it? Let us know in the comment section below!

