Universal Studios Adds Never-Before-Seen Experiences to Halloween Horror Nights

At Universal Studios Hollywood, Halloween Horror Nights is almost upon us. And in what may be the final announcement this year, Creative Director John Murdy has revealed seven exciting experiences that have never happened before.

It’s officially the spooky season, which means that Halloween Horror Nights has started to take over every Universal Park around the world! The event officially kicks off at Universal Studios Orlando on September 1 and will be coming to Hollywood less than a week later.

That means that Universal Studios Hollywood still has some time to make some big announcements. And it looks like the final details of the classic Halloween theme park event have been officially revealed.

For the First Time, Universal Studios Introduces Seven Unique Photo-Ops to Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood

Whether you’re in Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios is known for its wide variety of IPs. Throughout the year, you can explore the worlds of Jurassic Park, King Kong, Despicable Me, Harry Potter, and the Universal Monsters. And that’s not even mentioning the new SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

After years of telling scare actors not to take photos with guests, Creative Director John Murdy has finally changed his tune. In a recent Tweet, Murdy revealed, “So… You know how I always direct our Scare Actors not to pose for pics? Well, we’ve created some areas in the park that are dedicated to character photo-ops this year. I’ll give you the rundown on where these are since it’s not something that gets an announcement…”

That’s right, this year, guests to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood will have access to a total of seven dedicated photo-ops throughout the park. While one was previously revealed, Santa Claus from Violent Night (2022) on the Terror Tram, six more were newly announced.

Universal Studios Has the Bride of Frankenstein and David S. Pumpkins. Any Questions?

Located in the Laemmle Courtyard near WaterWorld, Universal will be rotating through two Halloween icons. The first is more recent: David S. Pumpkins. Born from a wildly popular Saturday Night Live sketch, Pumpkins has become immensely popular, inspiring a Halloween special based on the character.

The second is a new version of one of Universal’s oldest characters: The Bride of Frankenstein. Specifically, this rendition comes from the 2021 maze Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives. Every year, a maze is based on at least one Universal Monster, and The Bride of Frankenstein proved to be a fan favorite.

Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood Icon La Llorona Returns Alongside La Catrina

Speaking of a fan favorite, the most popular maze last year was easily The Curse of La Llorona, which was equally creative, beautiful, and terrifying. While that maze won’t be returning, you can still meet the iconic character in Universal Plaza.

She will be joined by La Catrina, the most recognizable symbol of Dia de los Muertos, who will be wandering the Scare Zone near Los Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America.

RIP Tour Guests Can Meet Larry Larva and The Grabber from ‘Black Phone’

Finally, there are some exclusive characters available for those who pay for the RIP Tour. One is an original character introduced for this year’s Terror Tram, called Exterminatorz. He’s referred to as Larry Larva, and he more than lives up to the disgusting nature of his name.

Then there is The Grabber from Blumhouse’s new horror classic Black Phone (2022), who was menacingly played by Ethan Hawke. After appearing in half of a maze last year alongside the film Freaky (2020), the character will be available to RIP Tour guests alongside his black van.

An Exciting Step For Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood

While this may seem like a small addition to an already colossal event, these photo-ops mark a significant step for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. Not only will this be a great way to bring in movie characters without having to construct an entire maze, but it will also serve as a great way to keep the love for a beloved original haunted house alive.

Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida is well-known for its Event Icons and original mazes. This is less true for Hollywood. Now, the Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood team can finally start building up their legacy that isn’t directly attached to the movies. It’s a chance for Universal Studio Hollywood to build its own haunted identity.

Which photo-op are you most excited about? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!