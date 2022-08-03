Ryan Reynolds Seemingly Begins ‘Deadpool 3’ Training, Mutants Joining Marvel

in Marvel

Posted on by Alex Lue
Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool

Credit: Alasdair Mclellan

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding with the mutants, and Ryan Reynolds is officially preparing to bring in his Merc with a Mouth with Deadpool 3 training underway.

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool
Credit: Marvel Studios / 20th Century Studios

Though Marvel Studios left the lid on Deadpool 3 and MCU X-Men projects during the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, the D23 Marvel presentation is set to break down any doors blocking the Marvel collection from expanding like never before.

With pre-production underway for Deadpool 3, a new photo of Ryan Reynolds training has every Marvel fan assuming that it’s for his Marvel return:

@VancityReynolds HAS BEGUN TRAINING FOR #deadpool3!!!!!

In the caption of trainer Don Saladino’s latest Instagram picture with Ryan Reynolds, the Hollywood buff-man included a red dot and double sword emoji, alluding to the iconic style of Wade Wilson/Deadpool.

Deadpool landing on his feet with his guns in his hands.
Credit: 20th Century Fox Studios

With Ryan Reynolds finally joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s only a matter of time until Deadpool makes an official appearance in an Avengers or Spider-Man movie, something fans have been hoping for since the first Deadpool (2016).

Given that Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige are keeping Deadpool 3 rated R, it’s evident that the Wade Wilson won’t be toned down in the slightest. Now that he’s in a new universe, there’s a whole world of opportunity for new jokes and insane crossovers.

Credit: Marvel Studios

While Marvel is yet to announce an official release date, reports suggest that early 2024 during Phase Five of the MCU could be the release slot for the third Deadpool installment.

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool
Credit: 20th Century Fox Studios

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think there should be more Deadpool movies? Comment below!

