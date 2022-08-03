Ryan Reynolds Seemingly Begins ‘Deadpool 3’ Training, Mutants Joining Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding with the mutants, and Ryan Reynolds is officially preparing to bring in his Merc with a Mouth with Deadpool 3 training underway.
Related: Marvel Backtracks on ‘Secret Invasion’ Announcement, Fans Left Confused
Though Marvel Studios left the lid on Deadpool 3 and MCU X-Men projects during the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, the D23 Marvel presentation is set to break down any doors blocking the Marvel collection from expanding like never before.
With pre-production underway for Deadpool 3, a new photo of Ryan Reynolds training has every Marvel fan assuming that it’s for his Marvel return:
@VancityReynolds HAS BEGUN TRAINING FOR #deadpool3!!!!!
@VancityReynolds HAS BEGUN TRAINING FOR #deadpool3!!!!! Source: https://t.co/2j0jMs2mRa pic.twitter.com/tdf6u25s7v
— Deadpool 3 News and Updates (@DP3_news) August 3, 2022
Related: Samuel L. Jackson Thrills Marvel Fans, Is “Back With a Fury”
In the caption of trainer Don Saladino’s latest Instagram picture with Ryan Reynolds, the Hollywood buff-man included a red dot and double sword emoji, alluding to the iconic style of Wade Wilson/Deadpool.
Related: Charlie Cox Wants Daredevil to Appear “Way, Way More for Many Years” in MCU
With Ryan Reynolds finally joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s only a matter of time until Deadpool makes an official appearance in an Avengers or Spider-Man movie, something fans have been hoping for since the first Deadpool (2016).
Given that Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige are keeping Deadpool 3 rated R, it’s evident that the Wade Wilson won’t be toned down in the slightest. Now that he’s in a new universe, there’s a whole world of opportunity for new jokes and insane crossovers.
Related: Tobey Maguire Reportedly “Wants to Return as Spider-Man” with Sam Raimi
While Marvel is yet to announce an official release date, reports suggest that early 2024 during Phase Five of the MCU could be the release slot for the third Deadpool installment.
Related: Chloe Zhao Officially NOT Directing Any ‘Star Wars’ Movie, Fans Rejoice
Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.
Do you think there should be more Deadpool movies? Comment below!