Ryan Reynolds Seemingly Begins ‘Deadpool 3’ Training, Mutants Joining Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding with the mutants, and Ryan Reynolds is officially preparing to bring in his Merc with a Mouth with Deadpool 3 training underway.

Though Marvel Studios left the lid on Deadpool 3 and MCU X-Men projects during the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, the D23 Marvel presentation is set to break down any doors blocking the Marvel collection from expanding like never before.

With pre-production underway for Deadpool 3, a new photo of Ryan Reynolds training has every Marvel fan assuming that it’s for his Marvel return:

@VancityReynolds HAS BEGUN TRAINING FOR #deadpool3!!!!!

In the caption of trainer Don Saladino’s latest Instagram picture with Ryan Reynolds, the Hollywood buff-man included a red dot and double sword emoji, alluding to the iconic style of Wade Wilson/Deadpool.

With Ryan Reynolds finally joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s only a matter of time until Deadpool makes an official appearance in an Avengers or Spider-Man movie, something fans have been hoping for since the first Deadpool (2016).

Given that Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige are keeping Deadpool 3 rated R, it’s evident that the Wade Wilson won’t be toned down in the slightest. Now that he’s in a new universe, there’s a whole world of opportunity for new jokes and insane crossovers.

While Marvel is yet to announce an official release date, reports suggest that early 2024 during Phase Five of the MCU could be the release slot for the third Deadpool installment.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

