Multiple Disney World Rides, Offerings Unavailable In September 2022

Walt Disney World is home to four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — two water parks — Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach — as well as the shopping and dining district, Disney Springs.

If you are traveling to Walt Disney World next month, September 2022, here are the rides and experiences currently listed as unavailable.

Walt Disney World Railroad

The Walt Disney World Railroad, which typically gives Guests the grand circle tour of Magic Kingdom, has been closed since December 2018. This had to be done in order for Disney World to begin construction and make way for the upcoming TRON attraction, which will be located in Tomorrowland once complete.

Unfortunately, we still do not have a reopening date for the Walt Disney World Railroad, meaning the attraction remains closed indefinitely.

If you’ve never had the chance to ride the grand circle tour around Magic Kingdom, check out the official Disney description here:

Listen to the clamor of the engine, the chug of the wheels and the call of the whistle aboard the Walt Disney World Railroad. Ride 1 of 4 meticulously restored, vintage narrow-gauge steam trains—originally built between 1916 and 1928—and enjoy a relaxing 20-minute, 1.5-mile scenic round-trip tour. It’s a convenient—and nostalgic—way to get around Magic Kingdom park!!

Find a Station You can board or disembark at any of 3 stations:

Near the entrance to the park on Main Street, U.S.A.

The Frontierland station

The Fantasyland station

Liberty Square Riverboat

The Liberty Square Riverboat in Magic Kingdom Park is scheduled for closure in the coming weeks. It will close on August 22, and will reopen on September 2. The closure of this offering is seemingly a routine refurbishment, as last year the Liberty Square Riverboat became unavailable for Guests around the same time.

Disney World’s official website describes this attraction as:

Steam into American history aboard the majestic, Colonial-era Liberty Belle riverboat and enjoy a relaxing half-mile tour around Tom Sawyer Island. Along the way, listen to a recorded narrator—in the voice of iconic American author and humorist Mark Twain—sharing memories of Twain’s time on the Mississippi. It’s full steam ahead on this historic, nostalgic trip back to the past! During this charming, 17-minute trip, you’ll encounter a rarely seen side of Magic Kingdom park. Behold a bevy of sights from the early days of the American frontier, including: An early American settlement

An idyllic Native American village

Harper’s Mill

Fort Langhorn

Wilson’s Cave Inn

Woodland animals You’ll also be treated to unique views of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Splash Mountain and Haunted Mansion. Featuring meticulously detailed wood craftsmanship, the 47-foot tall Liberty Belle is a working reproduction of the historic vessels that ferried people up and down the mighty Mississippi. An actual steam engine converts water from the river into steam that powers the large paddle that in turn propels the boat. There are 4 decks with limited seating available on each.

Blizzard Beach

Blizzard Beach water park at Walt Disney World is home to many iconic Disney attractions including Tike’s Peak, Runoff Rapids, and of course, Summit Plummet, the tallest, fastest freefall body slide around!

Tomorrowland Light & Power Co.

Space Mountain is one of the most popular rides in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. The fan-favorite ride opened at Magic Kingdom in January of 1975, making it the oldest active roller coaster in Florida!

Next to Space Mountain is the Space Mountain gift shop, filled with various toys, apparel, and merchandise. However, the Space Mountain gift shop recently closed to Guests for construction. We aren’t sure what exactly Disney is doing to the Space Mountain shop, but Inside the Magic will update you as we get information. In the meantime, Space Mountain remains open to Guests.

