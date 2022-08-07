New Photos Show Current State of Indefinitely Closed Disney Park

Blizzard Beach water park at Walt Disney World is home to many iconic Disney attractions including Tike’s Peak, Runoff Rapids, and of course, Summit Plummet, the tallest, fastest freefall body slide around!

Unfortunately, Guests have not been able to visit Blizzard Beach as Disney had previously announced it would be closed for an extended refurbishment. The initial refurbishment was set to end in the middle of March. but the official Walt Disney World website has since been updated and now shows the water park will be closed indefinitely.

Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach typically close every year during the winter months for refurbishment during low peak season. Disney has not officially announced an end date for the water park’s refurbishment, meaning the Park will remain closed indefinitely.

But, now thanks to bioreconstruct on Twitter, we can at least get a bird’s eye view of the current state of the ongoing refurbishment.

Bioreconstruct took to Twitter this morning to show new photos of Blizzard Beach, writing:

Aerial look at a tall crane towering above Blizzard Beach. Seems like the crane will soon move closer and with an extension truss reach deep inside the park for next phase of refurbishment.

The Twitter account also shared the following aerial photo, which shows a construction crane. They write:

Aerial look at a crane (lower left) being used to refurbish Blizzard Beach. Crane likely to move to the recently added concrete pad and reach inside the park with the extension currently on ground.

Teamboat Springs has been undergoing refurbishment as well, but now t looks like the construction is complete as the sections of the waterslide have been replaced. Per bioreconstruct:

Seems like refurbishment is complete at Teamboat Springs in Blizzard Beach. Sections of the waterslide were replaced. See previous Tweet this Thread.

And lastly, bioreconstruct shared this aerial photo of Blizzard Beach, writing:

Aerial overview of Blizzard Beach. Closed for refurbishment. Note crane staged at left.

Unfortunately, little is known about what Disney is doing during the water park’s closure, but it is clear that Imagineers are working hard on getting Blizzard Beach ready for Guests.

Again, at this time the water park will be closed indefinitely as Disney has not yet announced an opening date. Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

Are you upset to see Blizzard Beach closed indefinitely? Let us know in the comments below.