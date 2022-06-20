Aerial Photos Reveal Parts of Beloved Disney Attraction Have Been Removed

Blizzard Beach water park at Walt Disney World is home to many iconic Disney attractions including Tike’s Peak, Runoff Rapids, and of course, Summit Plummet, the tallest, fastest freefall body slide around!

Guests also rush to the iconic waterslide, Teamboat Springs, which is one of the more popular attractions at Blizzard Beach. The water ride takes Guests through twists and turns down a 1,200-foot slide! Disney World describes the ride as:

Team Spirit Get ready to be propelled through 1,200 feet of twists and turns on this super-long, super-wide waterslide. On this epic whitewater journey down the mountain, you’re at the mercy of gravity—and unpredictable rapids. Hang on to the handles as your oversized inner-tube raft banks left and right and rotates randomly, putting your whole team in the path of drenching sprays. Know Before You Go Each raft accommodates 4 to 6 riders. If you have fewer than 4 in your party, you may be asked to share your raft with other Guests.

Unfortunately, Guests have not been able to visit Blizzard Beach as Disney had previously announced it would be closed for an extended refurbishment. The initial refurbishment was set to end in the middle of March. but the official Walt Disney World website has since been updated and now shows the water park will be closed indefinitely.

Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach typically close every year during the winter months for refurbishment during low peak season. Disney has not officially announced an end date for the water park’s refurbishment.

We recently shared a bird’s eye view of the current state of the ongoing refurbishment, which you can read more about here. Now, thanks to bioreconstruct on Twitter, we can see another aerial view of the water park, this time showing the current state of Teamboat Springs.

It seems as though Disney is removing parts of Teamboat Springs as part of the ongoing refurbishment. Per bioreconstruct:

Aerial look at waterslide sections removed in Blizzard Beach during refurbishment of Teamboat Springs.

Unfortunately, little is known about what Disney is doing during the water park’s closure, but it is clear that Imagineers are working hard on getting Blizzard Beach ready for Guests.

Again, at this time the water park will be closed indefinitely as Disney has not yet announced an opening date. Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

Are you upset to see Blizzard Beach closed indefinitely? Let us know in the comments below.