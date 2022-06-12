Something New May Be Coming to Rethemed Space Mountain Shop

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Kelly Coffey 1 Comment
Credit: Disney

Space Mountain is one of the most popular rides in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. The fan-favorite ride opened at Magic Kingdom in January of 1975, making it the oldest active roller coaster in Florida!

Keeping in theme with Tomorrowland, Space Mountain blasts Guests off into space as they board a rocket on the indoor roller coaster and zoom past stars, constellations, planets, and more.

Credit: Disney

Next door to Space Mountain is the iconic gift shop that sells futuristic merchandise items including space-themed Minnie Ears, pins, drinkware, and more. Guests can also create their own MagicBand or phone case designs using the interactive computer screens.

Credit: Disney

bioreconstruct noticed that something is “pending” at the rethemed Space Mountain gift shop and construction takes over part of the building. Per their Tweet:

Something is pending at the corner of the rethemed Space Mountain gift shop. Exposed steel is likely to connect to additional frame.

Original theming was removed to effectively widen the access walkway to Tron.

We aren’t sure what exactly Disney is doing to the Space Mountain shop, but Inside the Magic will update you as we get information. In the meantime, the Space Mountain gift shop, as well as Space Mountain, both remain open to Guests.

Credit: Disney

Walt Disney World describes this Tomorrowland attraction as:

Blast off on a rip-roaring rocket into the furthest reaches of outer space on this roller-coaster ride in the dark.

Dip and careen into the inky blackness as a futuristic soundtrack echoes all around you. Fly past shooting stars and celestial satellites. Roar past streaking orbs of light, wayward comets and migrant meteors. Feel the pull of gravity as you’re drawn into a swirling wormhole!

Credit: Disney

Kelly Coffey

This out-of-state Annual Passholder visits the parks as often as she can. While at the Most Magical Place on Earth, she can typically be found people watching on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, relaxing at Baseline Tap House, snacking on Mickey-shaped foods, or hanging out with her foolish mortals at the Haunted Mansion.

