One Theater Showing Exclusive First Look Of ‘Guardians’ Spinoff

One theater is showing Marvel fans a first official look at a brand-new Guardians spinoff.

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) give fans a first look at what the Guardians of the Galaxy have been up to since Avengers: Endgame (2019). Now, the Guardians crew is set to appear in a Holiday spinoff later this year with their next movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 debuting in theaters in May 2023.

It’s an exciting time for fans of James Gunn’s motley crew, but fans who live in Los Angeles can get a first look at I Am Groot, an unique animation series focused around everyone’s favorite Guardian, Vin Diesel’s Groot.

El Capitan Theater is showing an exclusive first look at the series by showing a short before Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters. Fans can’t just go for any showing as the exclusive first look is only for the 4:15 pm showing as described on the official poster promoting the event.

Any fan interested to see the new short of Groot will have to go soon since this will only be available between July 18-19. Fans can also see the Groot short at the 1 pm showing on July 20-24th for Thor 4.

I Am Groot is set to release on August 10 on Disney+ with no footage for fans to know what to expect. A few promotional images have been shared, but the animated series of shorts is an enigma for MCU fans. Gunn has confirmed that the series won’t be holding any must-watch moments meaning that most Marvel fans won’t miss anything important when it’s time to see Guardians of the Galaxy 3 in theaters.

Disney’s deal with El Capitan Theater doesn’t feel right since few fans will get to see the short and it doesn’t help promote the upcoming series. With I Am Groot having no marketing to get fans excited for the series, this recent decision feels like a last-minute idea in order to get the theater some extra revenue for Thor 4 rather than help promote one of Marvel’s Disney+ series.

