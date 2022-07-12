MCU Fan-Favorite Reported Stealing the Spotlight For Several Marvel Projects

Hailee Steinfeld is reported to have a bigger role in the MCU after her debut in Hawkeye.

Kate Bishop’s introduction into the MCU has led fans to wonder what type of role she will have in the MCU. While she doesn’t have powers just like Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton/Hawkeye, that doesn’t mean she can’t help save the day with her superb skills.

Steinfeld has admitted that she would love to return and play the character again and fans might get to see sooner than expected. The credits for Ms. Marvel hint that Steinfeld could appear in the season finale which would be very exciting to see and could hint at a possible Young Avengers project coming soon.

Variety confirms that Steinfeld will appear in several more MCU projects which means that the rumors for the actress reprising her role for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) might be true after all. Marvel’s Phase Four has spent a lot of time introducing fans to new super heroes and it might be time for the MCU to begin creating new super hero teams like the Young Avengers.

When fan-favorite characters appear in other Marvel projects as a cameo, it definitely creates a lot of buzz since Marvel fans love to see cameos after Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) gave fans the chance to see a lot of iconic actors reprise their roles. Steinfeld could easily appear in several MCU projects trying to form the Young Avengers team which would help create hype for the project and get fans excited to see a new super hero besides the Avengers save the day.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you think Hailee Steinfeld will lead the Young Avengers? Let us know what you think!

