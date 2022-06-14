“Already the Best,” ‘Spider-Man’ Reveals NEW Marvel Villain

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) is one of the most anticipated Marvel movies of next year, and every Marvel fan is losing it over the film’s next villain.

Sony Animation’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious and impressive superhero and comic book movies to date, honoring the legacy of Jack Kirby and Stan Lee like never before.

Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Uncle Aaron/Knight Prowler (Mahershala Ali), and Spider-Ham (John Mulaney) blew audiences away, but the sequel starring Oscar Isaac is set to change everything:

First look at Miles Morales & Spider-Gwen vs The Spot in ‘ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE’.

First look at Miles Morales & Spider-Gwen vs The Spot in 'ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE'.

The Spot, one of Spider-Man’s most forgettable but powerful villains, is finally reappearing in the Marvel Universe.

With actor Jason Schwartzman voicing the character, The Spot will undoubtedly be a new fan-favorite Marvel character.

Given that fans haven’t seen this villainous, interdimensional traveler since the 1990s animated Spider-Man series is blowing minds and exciting viewers:

Another fan writes:

While producer Phil Lord has yet to confirm the main villain of Across the Spider-Verse, it’s clear that The Spot isn’t helping Miles Morales pull his punches, as he accidentally kicks Spider-Gwen when making contact with The Spot’s pocket dimension.

Given Into the Spider-Verse showcased Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Liev Schreiber), Olivia Octavius/Doctor Octopus, the Prowler, the Green Goblin, Tombstone (Marvin Jones III), and the Scorpion (Joaquin Cosio), it’s evident that Miles Morales is going to face-off against more villains than just The Spot.

In fact, the Vulture is set to have a significant role as a villain in this Spider-Man sequel.

