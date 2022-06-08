Disney Unveils Major Testing For Highly-Anticipated Avengers Campus

As the highly anticipated opening of Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park keeps getting closer, Disneyland Paris continues preparations for the debut of the highly immersive land.

These preparations go anywhere from the continuous training of Cast Members and character performers to the finishing touches of the buildings and areas of the land, all while paying extreme attention to detail as is characteristic of the Walt Disney Company.

There is no detail too small to be tested and readied. Recently, Guests could see the systems and visual tests of the Avengers Campus operating hours on the official Disneyland Paris website. In the Park Hours and calendar site, we could see the Avengers logo beside the name of this new expansion and its operating hours. Currently, the website shows Avengers Campus will operate from 12:00 am to 11:59 pm, which is not the official operating hours.

While Avengers Campus may operate before or after official Park hours as part of special events or reservation systems, these tests are purely functional and graphical to make sure the site is working properly in advance of the expected opening date and do not give any official indication regarding the land’s official operating hours.

Let’s not forget that Avengers Campus will officially welcome new recruits on July 20, 2022. However, as of the publication of this article, Disneyland Paris had not released official information regarding Avengers Campus’ operating hours.

When visiting Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests will be able to experience the different dining offerings Guests will be able to find at Avengers Campus, like Stark Factory and PYM Kitchen, as well as the attractions Guests will find at the land, like Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where Guests will be able to meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide.

Guests will also be able to live their own adventures, joining forces with their favorite superheroes, including Black Panther and Thor, and helping them in missions to protect the Earth. With characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Loki, Captain America, Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, The Eternals, Shang-Chi, Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, and America Chavez arriving at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure, we can’t wait to see who will make an appearance at Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park.

The official Disneyland Paris News website describes Avengers Campus as follows:

Marvel Avengers Campus opens at Disneyland Paris on 07.20.2022, with the promise to empower guests to take an active role alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and live out their own heroic story. Marvel Avengers Campus is an entirely reimagined universe dedicated to discovering, recruiting and training the next generation of Heroes, right here, right now in Disneyland Paris. Everyone is invited to join the action – teaming up with the Avengers and their allies throughout the land; slinging webs like Spider-Man; flying into space with Iron Man and Captain Marvel; and suiting up and re-fueling in true Super Hero fashion. Opening as part of the 30th Anniversary celebration of Disneyland Paris, Marvel Avengers Campus is the next key milestone in Walt Disney Studios Park multi-year transformation plan and represents the Resort’s next level of exceptional guest experiences. With Marvel Avengers Campus and Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, Disneyland Paris is poised to be the ULTIMATE destination for Marvel fans to live an immersive experience among their favourite Super Heroes.

Disneyland Paris is currently celebrating it’s 30th-anniversary, bringing Guests buckets of Disney magic across Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village. Despite new shows like Disney D-light — the drone pre-show to the Disney Illuminations fireworks — and character cavalcade such as Dream… and Shine Brighter! in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, perhaps the most enticing aspect of the three-decade celebration is the opening of Disney Parks’ second Avengers Campus.

