Not Everyone Is Happy About “Bittersweet” ‘Daredevil’ Reboot

When Netflix’s Daredevil series ended on October 19, 2018, after three seasons, many Marvel fans were disappointed. Over the course of the series, Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page, Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson, and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin had become fan favorites.

At the time, fans hoped that the popular cast would eventually make their way into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, once The Walt Disney Company obtained the rights to Daredevil characters in 2020.

Then, in late 2021, Feige and Co. delivered, introducing both Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil and D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin into the MCU via Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively.

Seeing the characters officially make their way into the MCU excited Marvel fans, especially those who are looking forward to seeing Kingpin’s trajectory as a potential new “Big Bad.”

D’Onofrio has so much confidence in his villain’s abilities that, in a prior interview, the Men In Black alum asserted that even the Mad Titan, Thanos (Josh Brolin), could not beat Fisk. D’Onofrio insisted, “I mean, there’s nobody that can beat Fisk. Nobody.”

Now, fans’ greatest wish has come true and it has been confirmed that a Disney+ Daredevil reboot is officially in the works. However, not everyone is thrilled with the news.

Amid news that he will not be involved in the new project, original Netflix showrunner, Steven DeKnight, called the revival “bittersweet” on Twitter after it was reported that Covert Affairs creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord are developing the show for Disney.

While answering fan questions, the producer was asked “Are you happy with not being a part of this? I guess since you are busy, it is OK.” He responded:

Bittersweet. But all I want is great Daredevil show I can watch with the rest of the fans!

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have also expressed outrage that the original Netflix writers will not be involved with Daredevil‘s “soft reboot.”

In addition to the new Daredevil series, Cox is set to appear “everywhere” in the MCU, likely next in She-Hulk. Although it has not yet been confirmed when 62-year-old D’Onofrio’s Fisk will return, Hawkeye spinoff series Echo seems like a good bet.

The show is set to star Alaqua Cox reprising her Hawkeye role as Maya Lopez/Echo. In the Marvel Comics universe — and now in the MCU — Kingpin and Echo have a close relationship, as he helped to raise the deaf character from childhood.

More on Daredevil

You can catch up on all three seasons of Daredevil on Disney+. The series is summarized as:

The first in a planned series of shows detailing the Marvel universe, “Daredevil” follows Matt Murdock, attorney by day and vigilante by night. Blinded in an accident as a child, Murdock uses his heightened senses as Daredevil to fight crime on the streets of New York after the sun goes down. While Murdock’s day job requires him to believe in the criminal justice system, his alter ego does not follow suit, leading him to take the law into his own hands to protect his Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood and the surrounding communities.

Are you excited about the Daredevil reboot?

