Social Media Users Are Trolling Divisive ‘Mandalorian’ Star Gina Carano

Actress Gina Carano — who formerly played New Republic Marshal Cara Dune on Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s hit Star Wars series, The Mandalorian — has faced more than her share of online drama due a long series of controversial Tweets throughout the airing of The Mandalorian Season 2 in 2020.

Hashtags like #FireGinaCarano, #WeLoveCaraDune, and #IStandWithGinaCarano alternately trended on social media for several months. The situation culminated with Carano being fired in February 2021.

Carano has been vocal about her distaste for Disney and Lucasfilm, publicly stating that she was “bullied” by the powers-that-be and sharing that her new project, Western movie Terror on the Prairie with Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire, will “take down the Death Star”.

Despite the fact that it has been a year since Carano was part of the Star Wars franchise, the former women’s MMA and Muay Thai fighter is still a fixture on social media.

Now, some Twitter users have made the actress trend by trolling her and begging them to block them — Carano seemingly has a reputation for quickly blocking anyone who disagrees with her posts regarding political and social justice topics.

A wrote:

Joe said:

A follower, Daniel, responded:

I did it joe, she blocked me 8 hours ago😭😭 I got that solid 1 hour speed run — Daniel (@Danielstolz9) March 1, 2022

Andrew also joined in:

Alright I want in on this @ginacarano you know what to do. — Andrew (@AndrewsVisual) March 1, 2022

As usual, however, social media is divided regarding Carano and her fans are sticking up for the Deadpool alum.

jalbrit, for instance, shared:

@ginacarano Keep in mind there is a bigger crowd out there who thinks the world of you. — jalbrit (@jalbrit1) March 2, 2022

Despite the controversy surrounding the actress, there have been rumors that the actress will return for The Mandalorian Season 4, thanks to support from Favreau, Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), and Carl Weathers (Greef Karga).

Some reports even suggest that Dune could be recast, despite Lucasfilm’s previous assertions that isn’t in the cards.

For now, Mandalorian fans can look forward The Mandalorian Season 3, rumored to be debuting in December 2022, and Rosario Dawson’s spinoff, Ahsoka, sometime in 2023.

