Secret ‘Mandalorian’ Spinoff May Already Be In Production

From the moment Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni introduced Star Wars fans to bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”) in The Mandalorian’s debut episode on November 12, 2019, viewers couldn’t get enough of the duo’s adventures.

Over the course of two seasons so far, showrunner Favreau and executive producer Filoni have taken us on a brilliant journey across the galaxy far, far away as Djarin and Grogu meet characters new and old — from adventures with Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) on Nevarro to crossing paths with Bo-Katan Krzye (Katee Sackhoff) on Trask to learning Grogu’s tragic backstory from Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) on Corvus, for the past couple of years, the Star Wars story has arguably felt more authentic than it has since the release of Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980).

As a result of The Mandalorian‘s success, the Star Wars fandom can expect to see a lot more of Djarin and his foundling in the future. Favreau and Filoni’s ever-expanding corner of the Star Wars galaxy now officially consists of The Mandalorian — Season 3 is reportedly debuting in December 2022 – Ahsoka, and The Book of Boba Fett.

The latter premiered on December 29, 2021 with Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett) and Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) in the leading roles. The Book of Boba Fett also saw the returns of fan-favorite Mandalorian characters like Djarin and Grogu, Tano, Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill/Graham Hamilton), Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris), and Marshal Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant).

Now, it seems that another, secretive “Mando-Verse” series might have entered production following the official cancelation of fired Carano’s spinoff, Rangers of the New Republic. Wen recently indicated that costar Sackhoff would be receiving her very own series focusing on Bo-Katan Kryze.

Thanks to a new report, it appears that this series could have already entered production, though there has not been confirmation from Lucasfilm or The Walt Disney Company at this time:

Last month, Production Weekly revealed that a mystery Star Wars series was slated to head into pre-production with the working title Grammar Rodeo. Discussing Film corroborated those reports and also broke that Jon Favreau was attached as a producer. Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts will also helm episodes of the mystery series. Now, Bespin Bulletin reports that the mystery series has been in pre-production for a few weeks at a studio in Culver City, California, and sets are being prepared for a June start date. Related: Disney Quietly Renews Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy’s Contract

Bespin Bulletin’s article also shared that the series is seemingly set to shoot at Manhattan Beach studios, where other Star Wars series like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi have filmed most of their scenes.

All of this lends credence to the fact that the mystery show has something to do with the “Mando-Verse,” particularly given Favreau’s involvement.

At this time, again, it is unknown if this is a new series or not, but it seems likely that the Star Wars franchise will have announcements coming on Star Wars Day, May 4, so fans may learn details of whatever Favreau’s secret project is sooner rather than later.

Are you intrigued by this mystery Star Wars show?