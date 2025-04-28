Top 10 Episodes of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 — 2020) is the longest-running television series in the Star Wars franchise, and even has the theatrical movie of the same name under its belt, which was released shortly before the series premiered back in 2008.

Even with several live-action shows, from The Mandalorian (2019) to Andor Season 2 (2025) now occupying the live-action side of the Star Wars franchise, it’s fair to say that the Force is still a lot stronger on the animated side of the faraway galaxy.

The Clone Wars boasts 133 episodes, and among that collection are some of the best episodes you’ll find in the entire Star Wars franchise.

However, there are two things you must know about the show before watching.

First of all, the episodes aren’t listed in chronological order on Disney+, so you’ll have to visit StarWars.com for the official episode guide. Secondly, for the most part, the series is made up of several story arcs that usually span two to three, sometimes four episodes.

So, what are the best episodes in The Clone Wars? Well, the entire show is incredible, but if we had to pick the top 10 episodes, here they are.

10. “Lightsaber Lost” — Season 2

As you work your way through The Clone Wars, one of the things you’ll notice about the show is how it often likes to dip its toes into the water of other genres — something we wish the Star Wars movies would do.

With that said, television shows have a lot more flexibility. Either way, if you happen to be looking for an episode that feels like a film noir, look no further than “Lightsaber Lost”.

The episode follows Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) as she searches the dark streets of Coruscant after her lightsaber is stolen by a pickpocket.

Afraid to tell her master Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) what’s happened, she sets out to find her weapon by enlisting the help of elder Jedi Tera Sinube (Greg Baldwin), who works in the Archives of the Jedi Temple and has knowledge of the planet’s criminal underworld.

It’s thrilling to see a Jedi play detective, which remains one of the strong points of Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2002). And while “Lightsaber Lost” is the only episode here that isn’t part of a wider story arc, it feels like a film noir, reminiscent of Blade Runner (1982), with its police droids, rooftop chases, dimly lit apartments, and air-speeders.

9. “The Zillo Beast Strikes Back” — Season 2

Remember what we were just saying about Star Wars experimenting with other genres? Well, if you haven’t yet had the pleasure of watching The Clone Wars, you’ll be very surprised to learn that the series is also home to its very own monster movie.

Yes, “The Zillo Beast Strikes Back” — whose title is a clever play on a certain Star Wars movie — is the faraway galaxy’s answer to Godzilla.

The emergence of the last Zillo Beast forces the Jedi into a serious debate: destroy an entire species or use it to aid the war. However, after the creature is taken to Coruscant (a perfect setting, of course), where Chancellor Palpatine (Ian Abercrombie) hopes to use its skin to synthesize stronger armor for the clone troopers, it breaks free and rampages across the city.

So, it’s up to Padmé Amidala (Catherine Taber), Anakin Skywalker, Mace Windu (Terrence Carson), Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor), Yoda (Tom Kane), Aayla Secura (Jennifer Hale), C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), and R2-D2 to save the day.

The episode follows on from “The Zillo Beast”, so you’ll need to watch that one first to fully understand what’s happening (the same applies to any story arc on our list).

8. “Ghosts of Mortis” — Season 3

If you’re unfamiliar with The Clone Wars, you might assume that it focuses on the titular wars in their entirety. While, of course, the series does bridge the gap between Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), it deviates frequently, usually to expand upon the Star Wars mythology and to flesh out certain characters.

And if we were to list a small number of episodes in The Clone Wars that you must watch in order to understand the Force even more, then the ‘Mortis’ story arc — “Overlords”, “Altar of Mortis”, and “Ghosts of Mortis” — would be at the top. But the reason we’ve chosen “Ghosts of Mortis” is simply because it’s the best of the three.

After being stranded with Obi-Wan and Ahsoka on the spiritual world of Mortis — home to powerful beings, the Father, the Son, and the Daughter — Anakin experiences a vision of the future (Darth Vader, to be specific) as the Son attempts to lure him to the dark side.

However, as we know, this doesn’t come to pass (not yet anyway), and Anakin’s memory of the vision is consequently wiped.

7. “Wookiee Hunt” — Season 3

“Wookiee Hunt” follows on from “Padawan Lost”, in which Ahsoka is kidnapped by Trandoshans during a battle on the planet Felucia, before being dropped on a jungle planet where, along with three Jedi younglings, she’s hunted for sport by their reptilian captors.

It sounds like something out of the sci-fi sequel Predators (2010), but then it’s entirely possible that the episode is paying some sort of homage.

The reason we’ve picked the second and concluding episode “Wookiee Hunt” is probably obvious. While Ahsoka and the younglings desperately try to survive the Trandoshans, a new captive arrives in the jungle — yes, it’s the most lovable Wookiee, Chewbacca, in his first and only appearance in The Clone Wars (sadly, he doesn’t even return in Star Wars: Rebels).

Seeing everyone’s favorite “walking carpet” show up in The Clone Wars is a real treat, but it’s also a great episode overall. Needless to say, it’s very entertaining to watch Ahsoka and Chewie team up for the first time, and, along with other Wookiee warriors, overthrow the cruel Trandoshan hunters.

6. “Kidnapped” — Season 4

Unlike many other episodes on this list, “Kidnapped” is actually the first part in a three-part story arc, and not the middle or last. But, if we were able to take liberties, we’d group all three of them together.

Nevertheless, “Kidnapped” is among the best episodes in The Clone Wars, and, in part, an interesting exploration of the trauma Anakin lives with having been a young slave on Tatooine, as seen in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999).

The “Zygerrian” story arc revolves around the titular cat-like race that enslaves people from across the galaxy. The first episode sees Anakin, Ahsoka, and Obi-Wan investigate the disappearance of the Kiros colony, which ultimately leads them to the planet Zygerria, where Anakin recalls his own time as a slave on Tatooine.

There’s plenty of action too, and it’s always fascinating to explore the root of Anakin’s anger (because we all know where that anger leads).

At the end of the episode, the Jedi Council tasks Anakin, Ahsoka, and Obi-Wan with infiltrating the Zygerrian slavers to find the missing people of Kiros. If you thought the slaver Watto from The Phantom Menace was despicable, just wait until you meet the Zygerrians.

Related: The 7 Most Satisfying Moments in ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’

5. “Revenge” — Season 4

Savage Opress (Clancy Brown) finally tracks down his brother Maul (Sam Witwer), who hasn’t been seen since he was cut in half by Obi-Wan Kenobi in The Phantom Menace 12 years earlier, and the fallen Sith is hellbent on vengeance.

But Obi-Wan isn’t alone — having watched her fellow Nightsisters slaughtered under the instruction of her old master Count Dooku (Corey Burton) for failing to control Opress, Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman) decides to join forces with the Jedi.

“Revenge” concludes a four-part story arc (following “Massacre”, “Bounty”, and “Brothers”) which focuses on the fall of Asajj and the rise of Maul. In fact, this is where Asajj Ventress starts to steer away from the dark side and becomes likable in the process — perhaps more so than Maul, who, despite how much of a fan-favorite he is, is still despicable for his actions.

“Revenge” is a stand-out episode, and the rematch between Obi-Wan Kenobi and the Son of Dathomir (whose quest for vengeance is pretty audacious considering he murdered Qui-Gon Jinn) keeps you on the edge of your seat. And, needless to say, seeing Asajj Ventress team up with one of the most iconic Jedi of all time, is equally thrilling.

4. “The Wrong Jedi” — Season 5

“The Wrong Jedi” is yet another that concludes a four-part story arc, with the first three episodes being “Sabotage”, “The Jedi Who Knew Too Much”, and “To Catch a Jedi”. This story sees Ahsoka framed for murder by fellow padawan Barriss Offee (Meredith Salenger), which leaves the Togruta Jedi desperately trying to prove her innocence to the Jedi Council.

In the Season 5 episode in question, Ahsoka is summoned to the High Courts after she’s expelled from the Jedi Order. In trying to help their friend, fortunately, Padmé and Anakin discover that Barriss Offee was behind the explosion, but sadly, it isn’t enough to keep a now-disenfranchised and betrayed Ahsoka in the Jedi Order.

In a twist that shocked fans at the time the episode first aired, Ahsoka Tano leaves the Order and says an emotional farewell to Anakin. While it would be some time before the fan-favorite returned, this remains one of the most character-defining moments in the show and would go on to shape the rest of Ahsoka’s journey in Star Wars.

3. “Voices” — Season 6

“Voices” is the second part of a Yoda-centric story arc, and it sees the Jedi travel to the Dagobah System where he begins to discover the true origins of the Force. He also hears the voice of Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), the first time a dead Jedi has been able to commune with the living. It’s this that leads Yoda on his quest, which concludes in “Sacrifice”.

Along with the “Mortis” story arc, the four episodes in which the wise Jedi Master Yoda learns even more about the Force is the most engaging in the series. Not only do we learn about the first Force ghost, but we also find out why Yoda goes into exile to Dagobah at the end of Revenge of the Sith, a revelation that also enrichens his time in the original trilogy.

It’s nostalgic to see Yoda visit Dagobah before we “officially” meet him there in Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980), and we’re even treated to some iconic music along the way, too. Ultimately, this four-episode adventure bridges the gap between Revenge of the Sith and The Empire Strikes Back, and does a pretty great job in the process.

2. “The Lawless” — Season 5

The Clone Wars is home to a wealth of Star Wars characters, some we first meet in George Lucas’ prequel trilogy, others entirely new to the show, many of whom have become just as iconic in the years since the series ended. One of those characters is Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), a key figure in The Clone Wars, especially during the show’s four-part finale.

Bo-Katan has since appeared in Star Wars: Rebels (2014 — 2018) and in live-action in The Mandalorian (with Katee Sackhoff reprising her role in both). However, if you want to learn more about her character, then the three-part story arc that’s made up of “Eminence”, “Shades of Reason”, and “Lawless” is the best place to start.

In “Lawless”, Obi-Wan is captured by new Mandalorian ruler Maul and is forced to watch the disgraced Sith Lord execute his love interest, Duchess Satine Kryze (Anna Graves). However, Bo-Katan comes to Obi-Wan’s rescue and leads her loyal Death Watch members against Maul.

But the action doesn’t stop there — Darth Sidious also arrives to fight Maul and his brother Opress in what is one of the most epic duels in the series (boy, can the old Chancellor fight).

1. “Victory and Death” — Season 7

“Victory and Death” isn’t just the final chapter in the four-episode story arc that marks the end of Season 7 — it’s also the last episode in The Clone Wars. The first three are “Old Friends Not Forgotten”, “The Phantom Apprentice”, and “Shattered”, all of which, along with the finale, depict the final hours of the Clone Wars, mostly from Ahsoka’s point of view.

The tetralogy-topping “Victory and Death” finds the Jedi trying to escape the cruiser with her friend Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker), as they evade all the other clone troopers who have been given orders to kill the Jedi. Meanwhile, a loose Maul has his own plans of escape, which could compromise Ahsoka and Rex’s chances.

You will, of course, need to watch the first three episodes, but speaking strictly of “Victory and Death”, Star Wars hasn’t felt this emotionally engaging since Revenge of the Sith. The final few moments, combined with a haunting score by Kevin Kiner (and a chilling Darth Vader cameo), help make this episode something of a masterpiece.

What are your favorite episodes from Star Wars: The Clone Wars? Let us know in the comments down below!