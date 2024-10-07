Florida Theme Park Announces Extended Closure as Hurricane Milton’s Severity Escalates

As Hurricane Milton’s severity continues to escalate, a popular Florida theme park has confirmed an extended closure starting soon.

Florida is home to some of the most popular theme parks in the United States, including Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld Orlando.

Unfortunately, severe weather conditions impacting Florida constantly hinder theme park operations in the Sunshine State, often causing indefinite closures and shortened hours at some locations.

Hurricane Milton strengthened into a powerful Category 5 storm today, Monday, October 7. As it traveled eastward over the warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, it reported winds of 175 miles per hour.

The severe storm is forecasted to make landfall around the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday as a major hurricane, causing several theme parks in the Sunshine State to issue immediate warnings for all guests and employees.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay recently joined the list of theme parks that have issued an urgent update regarding their operations, confirming an extended closure out of an abundance of caution ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall in Florida.

Earlier today, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay officials released the following statement on social media, confirming an extended closure at the beloved Tampa Bay theme park:

After reviewing the latest route of Hurricane Milton, and to ensure the safety of our ambassadors, guests, and animals, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be closed on Tuesday (10/8), Wednesday (10/9), and Thursday (10/10). Guests are encouraged to check our website and follow our social media channels for updates on park reopening.

This decision was surely not complicated for Busch Gardens and SeaWorld officials, as the company has made its stance clear, prioritizing the health and safety of all theme park guests, employees, and animals. Remember, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is owned and operated by United Parks & Resorts Inc., formerly SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc.

Busch Gardens recently updated its website and added that the Howl-O-Scream event scheduled for Thursday, October 10, has also been canceled. Theme park officials added that tickets may be used for any remaining Howl-O-Scream event nights.

The updated statement reads:

Due to the projected path of Hurricane Milton, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has enacted its Named Storm Policy and will be closed on Tuesday, October 8; Wednesday, October 9; and Thursday, October 10. Howl-O-Scream is cancelled for Thursday, October 10. Tickets may be used for any remaining Howl-O-Scream event nights. Please check our social media for updates regarding park opening on Friday, October 11.

Digital journalist Ashely Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) confirmed the news and shared the statement through a post on her X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced it will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Milton. Howl-O-Scream scheduled for Thursday night has been canceled.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced it will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Milton. Howl-O-Scream scheduled for Thursday night has been canceled. pic.twitter.com/rBA9UdH2vv — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) October 7, 2024

Fortunately, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay assured guests they can return to the theme park on a future day with its With Weather-or-Not Assurance policy. Said policy reads:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay usually remains open even when the weather isn’t cooperating, and we have lots of awesome ways for you and your family to have fun while it passes. Still, you never know when thunder and lightning, hail, or even a hurricane might unexpectedly land and ruin your good time. But don’t worry. That’s when our Weather-or-Not Assurance steps in to provide you with a return visit on us!

Guests affected by this extended closure can click here to complete a form and request a Weather-or-Not Assurance ticket. The website states that guests whose flight plans are impacted by extreme weather can also complete the form.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time a SeaWorld-owned theme park has shared an urgent notice affecting its operations.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay was forced to close its gates on August 3 due to a severe storm that caused severe weather conditions in Tampa Bay and most of Central Florida. This unexpected closure was extended through August 5 as inclement weather conditions continued.

SeaWorld San Diego was forced to cease all operations on March 30 and 31 due to an active storm warning in California. Similarly, Busch Gardens Williamsburg was forced to shut down in February due to inclement weather.

Last month, Busch Gardens Williamsburg was forced to end its seasonal operations one week ahead of schedule due to forecasted inclement weather.

Theme park officials sent an email to all guests stating that Water Country USA — Virginia’s largest water park adjacent to Busch Gardens Williamsburg — would shut down on September 22 and would not resume operations until May 10, 2025.

Hurricane Milton’s effects have even caused the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to release an urgent message, confirming that all commercial operations will be ceased indefinitely on Wednesday morning, affecting thousands of vacations.

MCO officials stated that commercial operations would resume “as soon as it is safe,” but they did not provide a date, as inclement weather remains unpredictable in the area.

Operational Update/3 – Hurricane Milton

Our airport will cease commercial operations on Wednesday morning, in advance of Hurricane Milton. This move was made in coordination with our partners. We will resume commercial operations as soon as it is safe.

➡️ https://t.co/VAiO6KFJfY pic.twitter.com/3VwhV4MVvm — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) October 7, 2024

If you or someone you know is currently in Florida, click here to check the resources available by the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM). These include the latest updates on Hurricane Milton, shelter status, and more.

Have you ever visited Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Universal Orlando Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, or any of Florida's theme parks during hurricane season?