Universal Orlando Bunkers Down: Hurricane Milton Impacts Already Being Felt

Universal Orlando Resort is already beginning its preparations for impacts that will be felt by Hurricane Milton.

As Hurricane Milton barrels toward Florida, concerns are growing about the impact on Central Florida’s theme parks, especially Universal Orlando.

The hurricane, which has rapidly strengthened to Category 5 status, could bring sustained winds of more than 150 mph and significant rainfall. This could result in devastating storm surges and widespread flooding across the state, particularly in the areas where popular attractions like Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World are located.

The National Hurricane Center has placed much of Central Florida, including Orlando, under a hurricane watch. This means hurricane conditions are expected within the next 48 hours, and both theme parks are carefully monitoring the storm’s progression. While no official closures have been announced yet, the region is bracing for what could be a significant disruption.

If the storm maintains its strength and track, it is likely to hit the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, October 9, bringing life-threatening winds, torrential rain, and possible flooding.

One of the most significant potential impacts of Hurricane Milton is on Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights (HHN), a signature event that draws massive crowds each year. Halloween Horror Nights 2024, which started in August, has been one of the most highly anticipated events of the season, offering guests a chance to experience intense haunted houses, scare zones, and live shows.

The event typically runs from Wednesday through Sunday, with October being a particularly busy time due to Halloween’s proximity. This year’s HHN features houses inspired by popular horror films and franchises like Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, A Quiet Place, Insidious: The Further, and many others, drawing in dedicated fans and casual attendees alike.

Despite the excitement, preparations for Hurricane Milton have already begun at the park. Key elements of the Halloween Horror Nights event, such as the large medallion on Universal Studios’ entrance archway and temporary queue setups for haunted houses, have been taken down as a precaution.

Universal has not officially canceled the event for October 9, but many fans are speculating that the storm’s intensity will lead to disruptions. Historically, Universal and other Orlando theme parks have occasionally closed for hurricanes, but these closures are rare and often last only a day or two.

In another photo, we can see line queues demolished as well.

In recent years, hurricanes like Irma and Dorian have caused temporary shutdowns, but parks were able to resume operations shortly after the storms passed. However, with Hurricane Milton’s strength and the widespread damage it could bring, Universal might be forced to reconsider this year’s Halloween Horror Nights schedule.

For now, the parks remain open, and regular operations are ongoing. Yet, with each passing hour, the likelihood of severe impacts grows, leading many to wonder how long Universal can hold out before making an official announcement.

Halloween Horror Nights is one of the park’s most profitable events, and a cancellation would be a significant financial blow to the resort. However, guest and staff safety are the top priority, and any decision will likely hinge on the severity of Hurricane Milton’s landfall and its aftermath.

If the storm weakens or changes course, Universal could continue with the event as scheduled, but if conditions worsen, closures may be inevitable.

Universal fans are holding out hope that Halloween Horror Nights will proceed later this week, but the situation remains uncertain. The park has not released any official statements regarding potential cancellations, so attendees should stay tuned to official channels for updates.

With Hurricane Milton set to make landfall midweek, the coming days will be crucial in determining the fate of one of the most beloved Halloween events in the country.

For now, all eyes are on Hurricane Milton’s trajectory and intensity as it edges closer to Florida. The storm’s impact on Universal Orlando, including Halloween Horror Nights, will largely depend on how the storm develops over the next few days.