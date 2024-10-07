Immediate Warning Issued for Disney World as Hurricane Intensifies

Hurricane Milton is intensifying rapidly as it barrels toward Florida’s Gulf coast. Just hours after upgrading from Category 3 to Category 4, the storm achieved Category 5 winds. Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and surrounding areas are now under a hurricane watch.

On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 51 counties throughout the Sunshine State. These included Orange County, home to Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort, and Polk County, home to LEGOLAND Florida Resort.

On Sunday, the National Hurricane Center upgraded Milton from a tropical storm to a Category 3 hurricane. All three theme parks said they would remain open during the storm but reassured guests that they could cancel or reschedule their vacation fee-free.

Walt Disney World Resort froze Disney Park Pass reservations for October 9, the day experts predict Hurricane Milton will hit. Disney and Universal Orlando Resort paused Resort hotel reservations as those in more vulnerable areas evacuated inland, filling the Central Florida vacation destinations.

Early Monday morning, meteorologists observed that Hurricane Milton achieved Category 4 winds. Hours later, the storm sped past 157 mph, the threshold for a Category 5 hurricane. Reporter Scott Gustin shared this post minutes before Milton surpassed the milestone:

Hurricane Milton winds at 155mph. It’s currently a category 4 storm – but when winds reach 157mph, it will be upgraded to category 5.

The National Hurricane Center posted these infographics on X (formerly Twitter):

10:55 CDT Monday Update: Milton rapidly intensifies into a category 5 hurricane. Data from a @53rdWRS hurricane hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to 160 mph (250 km/h) with higher gusts. Follow the latest at http://hurricanes.gov

Minutes earlier, The National Weather Service issued a Hurricane Watch for Orange and Osceola Counties, impacting the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort areas. The watch states that hurricane-force winds are expected within the next 48 hours. Dangerous conditions are expected on the afternoon of Wednesday, October 9.

Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall in Tampa as a Category 5 storm. Hurricanes typically lose force as they move inland; the Hurricane Watch indicates that Orange and Osceola counties could encounter Category 1 or Category 2 force winds (up to 110 mph).

Hurricane Milton comes days after Hurricane Helene devastated parts of Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and other southeastern states.

Track Hurricane Milton on hurricanes.gov. For information about Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and other theme park closures, check social media or each resort’s website for announcements and safety information.

