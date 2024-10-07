“Life Threatening” Storm Headed to Disney World, Parks Brace for Impact

Following expert predictions, Tropical Storm Milton officially intensified into a hurricane on Sunday afternoon. The announcement came as Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and other Central Florida theme parks issued statements about the upcoming storm.

Hurricane Milton’s Projected Impact on Florida

Hurricane Milton is predicted to intensify rapidly. Updated expectations suggest that it may reach Category 4 status, featuring sustained winds of approximately 145 mph and gusts up to 175 mph. The storm comes days after Hurricane Helene, which devastated parts of Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, and other states.

Meteorologists anticipate that Milton will make landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, October 9, posing a life-threatening risk to various regions. The primary areas under threat include the vicinity of Sarasota, with the cone of uncertainty extending from Naples to Horseshoe Beach.

Anticipated weather conditions include a significant storm surge, which could potentially lead to devastating flooding in coastal and low-lying regions. Rainfall predictions suggest heavy downpours, with estimates ranging from five to ten inches in many areas, while some regions may experience up to 15 inches.

The National Hurricane Center has consistently urged residents and visitors to prepare for intense rain and wind.

In light of Hurricane Milton, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for several counties, including Orange County, where Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort are located.

Theme Parks Prepare for Hurricane Conditions

As Hurricane Milton approaches, major theme parks in Central Florida are proactively updating their operational statuses. Walt Disney World Resort, a key attraction in the area, has issued a statement confirming that all park operations are currently proceeding as usual.

However, the Central Florida theme park canceled Disney Park Pass reservations and froze Disney Resort hotel reservations for October 9 to allow an emergency response should conditions change. For real-time updates, guests have been advised to stay informed through Walt Disney World Resort’s official weather information page and social media channels.

Universal Orlando Resort has echoed similar sentiments, stating that its parks will remain open as conditions permit. The Universal park is closely monitoring the weather and has communicated that selected operations may be modified or suspended depending on the storm’s progression.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort has also addressed the looming storm, confirming continuity in their park operations while advising guests to remain vigilant. Polk County, home to LEGOLAND Florida Resort, is also under a state of emergency.

All three theme parks allow guests impacted by the storm to cancel or reschedule their vacations without incurring fees. Guests should closely monitor weather reports and social media channels for live updates.

History of Walt Disney World Resort and Hurricane Closures

Walt Disney World Resort has experienced multiple temporary closures over the years due to severe weather conditions. Major hurricanes, including Hurricane Matthew in 2016, Hurricane Irma in 2017, and more recently, Hurricane Ian and Nicole in 2022, have all led to partial or complete closures of park operations.

The Central Florida Disney Resort often serves not only as a recreational venue but also as a community shelter. Locals regularly seek refuge at Disney Resort hotels during intense storms, demonstrating the community’s trust and reliance on Disney’s safety protocols.

Have you previously experienced a hurricane or severe tropical storm? Share your preparedness tips with Inside the Magic in the comments.