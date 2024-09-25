Banned for Life: Universal Guest Tries To Walk Away With Hundreds of Dollars in Stolen Tickets

Two Universal Orlando Resort guests attempted to avoid paying hundreds of dollars for theme park tickets by defrauding the Central Florida destination. The guests were apprehended by Universal Orlando Resort security and taken to jail.

TikTok user @mainstreetmagic1971 recently shared bodycam footage of the incident at Universal Orlando Resort. In the video, authorities approached a man inside Universal CityWalk and accused him of ticket fraud.

The clip began with the man refusing to give a law enforcement officer his name. The man’s friend allegedly tried to use his ticket to enter one of the Universal parks. He then fled from security team members who he claimed “chased” him.

“I’ll give it to you in a minute,” he said. “I need to know more information, or I want a lawyer.”

“You’re making this worse than it is,” the officer replied.

The guest then asked what the “outcome” of the situation was.

“He’s going to go to jail for entering the park with your ticket and I will file charges on you for being his associate,” the officer replied. “Both of you are going to be trespassed from Universal for life. That’s the outcome.”

Another officer approached the man’s friend and asked for identification. He claimed he was visiting from Ohio but had no ID on him.

“They’re accusing you of stealing,” the law enforcement officer told him. “You’re not free to leave, okay? You can cooperate with us or we can have resistance where we have to do other things. So you can give me your information, identify yourself, what would you like to do?”

Both men refused to provide identification, leading officers to handcuff them.

“Now that you are being detained for a criminal investigation, you legally have to tell us your name and where is your ID,” an officer told the man who allegedly owned the theme park ticket that both guests tried to use. Both alleged fraudsters were taken to a backstage security office and identified themselves as Joe and Marcus.

A Universal Orlando Resort team member told officers that Marcus took Joe’s theme park ticket and ID card. He walked through a turnstile into the theme park while Joe waited a few minutes to enter using the same ticket–knowing that team members would flag an immediate entry using the same ticket.

After digesting the reality of their situation, Joe and Marcus attempted to apologize to the Universal Orlando Resort team member.

“It’s over,” the team member replied. “It’s done. You had that choice…You were badgering me on the way here.”

“I was scared,” one of the men said.

“People who are scared of us don’t start laughing and trying to make fun of what I’m doing,” the Universal team member responded.

After law enforcement reviewed security footage, both men were given a “Universal Express Pass” to jail on multiple charges. It’s unclear if they’ve been found guilty of any crimes in their quest for cheaper Universal Orlando tickets.

