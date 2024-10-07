Third Florida Theme Park Responds to “Life-Threatening” Threat

LEGOLAND Florida Resort has joined Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in issuing statements about Hurricane Milton. The “life-threatening” tropical storm was officially upgraded to a hurricane on Sunday afternoon, and the National Hurricane Center predicts it will make landfall in Tampa as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in several Florida counties, including Polk County, where LEGOLAND Florida Resort is. The declaration also included Orange County, home to Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and several other beloved theme parks.

Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort are scheduled to remain open during Hurricane Milton, though the theme parks warned that operations could shift based on the trajectory and severity of the storm. This left theme park fans wondering about other Central Florida resort destinations like SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and LEGOLAND Florida Resort.

Of the three, LEGOLAND Florida Resort is the only theme park that has made a public statement about the incoming hurricane. The Winter Haven, Florida, resort posted this message to its X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday afternoon:

“PARK UPDATE: We are closely monitoring Hurricane Milton,” the statement reads. “At this time, our Park operations and hours are continuing as normal. Please check back here or on our website for updates.”

The provided link takes readers to LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s official weather information page, which includes a cancelation policy. If a National Hurricane Center warning impacts LEGOLAND Florida Resort or guests’ home areas within seven days of their scheduled LEGOLAND vacations, guests can reschedule without fees or receive a refund.

Some special experiences may be unavailable due to Hurricane Milton, including LEGOLAND Pirate Island or LEGOLAND Beach Retreat.

Note that LEGOLAND Florida Resort isn’t responsible for any reservations made through a third-party, such as airfare or rental cars. Guests should contact their point of purchase for help rescheduling or canceling these reservations.

Anyone concerned about their visit to LEGOLAND Florida Resort due to the impending hurricane should contact Guest Relations at 888-690-5346 (for tickets/packages that include hotel stays) or 877-350-5346 (for theme park information only).

