Universal Orlando Responds To Incoming Hurricane, Details Operations Impact

Universal Orlando Resort just issued an updated statement on Tropical Storm Milton, which is expected to make landfall in Florida later this week as a hurricane. The response follows a similar statement from Universal’s Central Florida theme park neighbor, Walt Disney World Resort.

According to The National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Milton will strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane before hitting Tampa on Wednesday, October 9. In response, Walt Disney World Resort canceled its theme park reservations for that day, but hasn’t announced whether Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park will close that day.

On Saturday, October 5, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in several jurisdictions, including Orange County, which houses Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay Water Park, Universal CityWalk, and the Universal Orlando Resort hotels.

On October 6, Universal Orlando Resort posted an official hurricane statement on social media.

Update from Universal Orlando Resort. For more information and FAQs, visit http://spr.ly/6016Uer5Y

Update from Universal Orlando Resort. For more information and FAQs, visit https://t.co/Eu1lCzLYLs pic.twitter.com/pUmS7DuPGy — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) October 6, 2024

“As of now our park operations and hours are continuing as normal,” Universal Orlando Resort’s statement reads. “We are closely monitoring the weather. Please follow us on social channels or check our website for updates.”

As of now, the Universal parks will remain open through Hurricane Milton. However, select operations and special experiences may be modified or unavailable throughout the storm.

Like Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort maintains a weather updates page on its website. Though the Universal parks are scheduled to remain open during Hurricane Milton, guests with vacations scheduled this week have options. Universal Orlando Resort writes:

In the event that a hurricane or tropical storm warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center or a state of emergency is declared for the Orlando area or in your place of residence, within seven days of your arrival, you can contact our team in advance to reschedule or cancel your Universal Parks & Resorts Vacations Package, hotel room only accommodations and Universal Orlando theme park tickets booked directly with Universal Orlando, without any cancellation or change fees imposed. If you have purchased airline tickets as part of your Universal Parks and Resorts Vacations package, you may still be subject to cancellation and change fees assessed by those airlines. If you have purchased Universal Orlando products and services through third-party suppliers, travel agents or tour operators please contact them directly for information regarding their cancellation or change policies and procedures. The policy does not apply to certain special events, dining experiences or group related bookings.

Contact Universal Orlando Resort’s Guest Services department at 407) 224-4233 with any questions about your reservations. Representatives are available from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. EST Monday-Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. EST Saturday-Sunday.

Have you visited Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, or Universal CityWalk during a storm? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.