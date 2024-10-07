Urgent Statement from Gov. DeSantis on Hurricane Milton: “Assume You’ll Be Asked To Leave”

Here at Inside the Magic, we usually cover the fun and excitement of theme parks like Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. But there are times when something far more significant demands our attention.

Hurricane Milton has rapidly intensified, and Florida is now preparing for what could be a large-scale, life-threatening storm. Governor Ron DeSantis provided an update on the state’s efforts to safeguard residents, urging everyone in the storm’s path to take action.

Hurricane Milton, now a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph, is projected to make landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast near Tampa on Wednesday before moving across Central Florida.

During his briefing, Governor Ron DeSantis emphasized the severity of the situation, warning that areas along the coast could experience a storm surge as high as 12 feet. Preparations are well underway, with the state deploying truckloads of water and amassing fuel reserves to help mitigate disruptions.

DeSantis also hinted that large-scale evacuations could be imminent: “If you’re on that west coast of Florida, barrier islands, just assume you’ll be asked to leave.”

He advised residents to use the time leading up to the storm to finalize their preparedness plans. You have time to prepare — all day today, all day Monday, probably all day Tuesday to be sure your hurricane preparedness plan is in place.

10:55 CDT Monday Update: Milton rapidly intensifies into a category 5 hurricane. Data from a @53rdWRS hurricane hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to 160 mph (250 km/h) with higher gusts. Follow the latest at https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/mOxuvGdtu5 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 7, 2024

In addition to preparations for water shortages and power outages, DeSantis mentioned that as many as 4,000 National Guard troops have been mobilized to assist with debris removal and emergency operations.

DeSantis has already amassed an impressive amount of fuel reserves, including 415,000 gallons of diesel, and 389,000 gallons of gasoline. On top of that, 1.5. million gallons of both diesel and gasoline are currently en route, according to reports.

The governor reiterated that even residents in non-evacuation zones should be prepared for possible disruptions, including power outages, as Hurricane Milton continues its march toward Florida.

Will Disney World Close Due to Hurricane Milton?

With Hurricane Milton approaching, many Disney fans are wondering if Walt Disney World will shut down its parks. For now, Disney has announced that all operations are running as usual.

In their official statement, Disney said, “Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions. We are closely monitoring the path of the projected storm as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members.”

However, several proactive steps have already been taken. Disney has suspended new theme park and hotel reservations for Wednesday, October 9, the day the storm is expected to make landfall. Additionally, the company is waiving all change and cancellation fees for guests with reservations between October 6 and October 12.

This allows guests to modify or cancel their plans without penalty, as long as the bookings were made directly with Disney.

Although no closures have been officially announced, these actions suggest that Disney is preparing for potential impacts. During past hurricanes such as Irma and Ian, Disney World did close for safety reasons, and the park’s current restrictions on reservations hint that they may be considering similar steps. Guests are encouraged to stay updated through Disney’s official channels as the storm progresses.

Hurricane Milton’s potential to impact Central Florida, including Disney World, remains a serious concern. With state officials calling for evacuations and Disney taking precautionary measures, guests should prioritize safety and make decisions accordingly in the coming days. Stay tuned for further updates as both Florida and its iconic theme parks prepare for this powerful storm.