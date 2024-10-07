MCO Makes MAJOR Hurricane Announcement, Thousands of Disney World Vacations Impacted

It is a busy hurricane season and some parts of the state of Florida are still recovering from the damage caused by Hurricane Helene. Helene hit the Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, causing a lot of damage before creating a devastating path through the Carolinas. Entire towns have been swept away, thousands lost their homes and are still without power, and the death toll has risen to more than 200.

Sadly, the southern states are not getting a break and Hurricane Milton is currently on the warpath, with the Sunshine State in its sites.

Hurricane Milton began forming in the Gulf of Mexico last week and has only strengthened as it makes its way toward Florida. On the morning of October 7, the National Hurricane Center officially upgraded Milton to a Category 5 storm. Damaging winds and severe storm surges are expected, with some experts predicting that Milton could be one of the most damaging hurricanes to ever hit the state.

Hurricane Milton is expected to hit the west coast of South Florida on Wednesday, before making its way north. Evacuations have been ordered in certain parts of Florida and most of the state is under a flood watch, including the Orlando-area.

Every day, thousands of Disney World guests travel through Orlando International Airport. However, their plans are about to be interrupted as the airport made a major announcement ahead of Hurricane Milton.

On October 7, the airport (also called MCO) announced that it would be ceasing all commercial operations beginning October 9. It would only remain open for emergency air and relief flights.

Operational Update/3 – Hurricane Milton Our airport will cease commercial operations on Wednesday morning, in advance of Hurricane Milton. This move was made in coordination with our partners. We will resume commercial operations as soon as it is safe.

Our airport will cease commercial operations on Wednesday morning, in advance of Hurricane Milton. This move was made in coordination with our partners. We will resume commercial operations as soon as it is safe.

➡️ https://t.co/VAiO6KFJfY pic.twitter.com/3VwhV4MVvm — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) October 7, 2024

Both Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort have suspended reservations ahead of Hurricane Milton and are preparing to keep guests who are already visiting Central Florida safe. The theme parks will not open, and guests will be instructed to stay in their hotels and not venture outside.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has encouraged those under evacuation orders to leave and has dispatched thousands of National Guard members to aid those in Milton’s path of destruction.

If you plan to visit Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Orlando Resort, it is vital that you stay informed about all the news regarding your upcoming vacation. Disney World is waiving cancelation fees for those who have to adjust their vacation plans due to the Hurricane. It is better to remain safe where you are instead of heading into the path of a Category 5 hurricane.

