NEW: Governor DeSantis Waives Tolls Near Disney World

In preparation for Hurricane Milton, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has lifted select road tolls throughout the Sunshine State, including near Walt Disney World Resort.

Hurricane Milton’s Current Status

Hurricane Milton has rapidly intensified into a Category 5 storm, posing a significant threat to Florida’s Gulf Coast. On Monday, National Hurricane Center meteorologists observed the storm achieving winds of 160 mph, a dangerous level that prompted immediate alerts for residents and visitors alike.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for several counties, including Orange and Osceola, encompassing Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and other theme park destinations.

Related: Universal Orlando Confirms Its Opening Plans Post-Hurricane Helene

Forecasts indicate that Hurricane Milton is likely to make landfall in Tampa, bringing potentially devastating conditions to the region. While hurricanes generally weaken as they move inland, reports suggest that Walt Disney World Resort could still experience sustained winds equivalent to Category 1 or 2 storms (up to 110 mph).

Emergency Declarations and Preparations

On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency across 51 counties, including Orange County. This declaration enables state resources to mobilize in anticipation of Hurricane Milton, ensuring that public safety measures are adequately implemented.

Evacuation orders have been issued for vulnerable areas in and around the impacted counties. Residents in Zones A and B of Sarasota and Manatee counties were among the first required to evacuate as officials assessed the storm’s trajectory and potential impact.

Major theme parks, including Walt Disney World Resort, have announced flexible cancellation policies, allowing guests to modify or cancel their travel plans without incurring additional fees. Hotel and theme park reservations for October 9, when the storm is supposed to hit, have been frozen so that the Disney park can prioritize guests and evacuees currently on property.

Tolls Suspended for Evacuations

The Florida Department of Transportation has temporarily suspended tolls across various highways in West and Central Florida. This suspension began on October 7 and will last seven days, facilitating a swift evacuation for residents and visitors heading towards Walt Disney World Resort and surrounding attractions.

NewsNation reporter Brian Entin writes:

Tolls officially suspended in Central Florida, West Florida, and Alligator Alley as Hurricane Milton evacuations begin. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) October 7, 2024

Key locations impacted by the toll suspension include major routes such as Alligator Alley, the Suncoast Parkway, and the mainline Turnpike, which connects popular destinations within the state. Authorities have indicated that tolls will be reinstated on October 14, although the timeline may be adjusted based on Hurricane Milton’s evolving conditions.

Emergency traffic management strategies are also being ramped up, including introducing Emergency Shoulder Use on primary highways to aid in the flow of evacuating vehicles.

The Florida 511 Traveler Information System offers real-time updates on roadway conditions, ensuring that travelers remain informed about traffic situations and potential road closures due to Hurricane Milton.

Have you spent a hurricane at Walt Disney World Resort? In the comments, share your best practices with Inside the Magic.