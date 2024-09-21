SeaWorld Theme Park Ceases All Operations, Effective Tomorrow

SeaWorld has confirmed stern news, revealing that a popular theme park in the United States will cease all operations this weekend and remain shut down until 2025.

United Parks & Resorts Inc., formerly SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc., is one of the most significant theme park operators in the United States. It has multiple locations nationwide, including marine life parks, theme parks, and several award-winning water parks.

Unfortunately, one of these locations is scheduled to cease all operations starting tomorrow, September 22, and remain closed through Spring 2025.

Earlier today, Water Country USA — Virginia’s largest water park adjacent to Busch Gardens Williamsburg — sent an email confirming that the SeaWorld-owned location will shut down tomorrow, September 22, due to forecasted inclement weather.

Water Country USA officials added that all date-specific tickets will be automatically extended for use at Busch Gardens Williamsburg through November 3, 2024.

Unfortunately, Water Country USA will remain closed through May 2025, as this was the water theme park’s final weekend of operations for the season. “Thank you for a great season, we look forward to welcoming you on May 10, 2025!” the email stated, revealing the opening date for the water theme park’s 2025 season.

This is not the first time a famous American theme park has been forced to end its operating season early due to inclement weather. Worlds of Fun, a popular amusement park in Kansas City, Missouri, confirmed similar news in 2022, with the amusement park remaining shut down through early 2023 due to extremely cold temperatures.

In contrast, Busch Gardens Williamsburg is scheduled to remain open year-round, with modified operations on select days this winter. You can click here to learn more about the SeaWorld-owned theme park’s operating hours.

Unfortunately, SeaWorld-owned theme parks have been forced to release urgent notices affecting their operations throughout the year, always prioritizing the health and safety of all guests and employees.

SeaWorld San Diego was forced to cease all operations on March 30 and 31 due to an active storm warning in California. Similarly, Busch Gardens Williamsburg was forced to shut down in February due to inclement weather, and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay faced an extended closure in August.

Aquatica Orlando, the unique water park adjacent to SeaWorld Orlando, recently went on lockdown, evacuating all guests and triggering an immediate police response after a reported crisis.

Sadly, Busch Gardens Williamsburg recently made national headlines with multiple violent incidents taking place at the SeaWorld-owned theme park, including a brutal brawl and a stabbing on the property.

These incidents pushed Busch Gardens officials to enforce strict entry measures at the Virginia theme park, introducing a new chaperone policy for its Howl-O-Scream event.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg is one of the many theme parks owned and operated by United Parks & Resorts Inc., formerly SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc., in the United States. The Virginia-based theme park has a sister location, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Florida.

The company also owns and operates three SeaWorld marine life parks in America: SeaWorld San Antonio, SeaWorld San Diego, and SeaWorld Orlando. Additionally, the groundbreaking marine life park SeaWorld Abu Dhabi opened its gates in 2023.

Furthermore, United Parks & Resorts Inc. owns and operates two Sesame Place Parks and several award-winning water parks in the United States.

Will this sudden closure affect your visit to Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA?