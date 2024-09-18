Update: SeaWorld Land Sold, Will Be Replaced by New Park

The final traces of one SeaWorld theme park will soon be demolished and replaced with a new park.

This year marks SeaWorld’s 60th anniversary, but there are definitely parts of its history that aren’t being highlighted in the celebrations.

Related: Is SeaWorld Getting Rid of Its Killer Whales?

Over the past decade, the theme park company has struggled to overcome the shadow cast by Blackfish (2013).

Directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite, the documentary – focused on Tilikum, an orca at SeaWorld linked to three of the four fatal killer whale attacks on humans – examines the psychological and physical toll captivity takes on these intelligent creatures, highlighting the ethical implications of keeping orcas in confinement.

While SeaWorld has since reoriented its focus to roller coasters and thrill rides, it still manages to generate a fair amount of controversy.

This year alone, SeaWorld faces a class action lawsuit over the 5% surcharge added onto all purchases made within its parks (plus other United Parks & Resorts properties, such as Busch Gardens) and has been ordered to pay $9.7 million over licensing disagreements with Sesame Workshop, which retains the rights to Sesame Street characters featured in the parks.

SeaWorld San Diego has also been embroiled in legal battles with the City of San Diego over unpaid rent and fees during the COVID-19 pandemic and has faced criticism for the impact of its pyrotechnics on local wildlife.

With all these conflicts in the headlines, it’s easy to forget some of the company’s drama of decades past. However, this week, one of SeaWorld’s biggest developments is back in the news: SeaWorld Ohio.

The Ohio theme park first opened in 1970, making it the second location in SeaWorld’s theme park chain. Originally referred to as SeaWorld of Ohio, then SeaWorld Cleveland, it consisted primarily of animal exhibits—including orcas and dolphins—and very few rides due to the park’s non-compete clause with neighboring theme park Geauga Lake.

Ultimately, the lack of expansion prospects proved deadly for the park. SeaWorld Cleveland closed for good in 2000, with the land sold to Six Flags. Its successor, Six Flags Worlds of Adventure, lasted until just 2003 when Cedar Fair (which has since merged with Six Flags) purchased the park and replaced it with Geauga Lake & Wildwater Kingdom.

From 2008, this was known simply as the Wildwater Kingdom, with the theme park section closed and the former SeaWorld facilities mostly off-limits to guests. The waterpark closed permanently on September 5, 2016, with some portions of what was once SeaWorld remaining abandoned for years.

But this is about to change. Aurora City Council has officially approved the sale of the land on which SeaWorld Ohio once stood.

“I think people will be thrilled to be able to once again access and enjoy Geauga Lake, and it will certainly bring back memories for many who went to Geauga Lake Park, went to SeaWorld, went to Wildwater Kingdom as they were growing up,” said Aurora Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin.

“We’ve had many people contact us about how excited they are that they’re going to be able to go back to this beautiful area, and it really is. The land is beautiful. Instead of having a lot of homes in that area, we’re going to preserve the green space and restore it for people’s future enjoyment.”

While the park won’t be replaced with something on par with SeaWorld or Six Flags, with Womer Benjamin explaining that the next six to nine months will be spent on infrastructure and design for what she expects will be a public park with a pool, beach, non-motorized boating, and other attractions and amenities.

Did you ever get a chance to visit SeaWorld Cleveland?