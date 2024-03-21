SeaWorld Offers Massive Discount for Anniversary Customers, Find Out How

SeaWorld Orlando is offering a huge discount for customers for an anniversary, but you’re going to have to act fast on this one.

The SeaWorld chain of aquatic theme parks was founded on March 21, 1964, making this very day its 60th anniversary. As one might expect, the United Parks & Resorts chain is offering a number of celebratory events and deals for its guests, but only for a limited time.

Currently, SeaWorld Orlando tickets are being sold as low as $60 for a single-day visit, matching its diamond anniversary. Normally, single-day tickets cost approximately $139.99, and supplies of the massively discounted tickets are limited (a maximum of 14 tickets can be purchased per transaction), so if you’re in Florida and like water shows, you’d better get on it. You can purchase tickets here.

An All-Day Dining option can be added to the $60 anniversary tickets for $42.While the SeaWorld episode does not have specific details, it has announced that “Guests will also have the chance to purchase exclusive 60th Anniversary culinary additions,” so you’ll have to find out for yourself.

In addition to the heavily discounted tickets and new SeaWorld menu, characters like Shamu, Coral the Dolphin, Sydney the Shark, Shivers the Polar Bear, Puck the Penguin, and Flip the Sea Lion will be available for meet-and-greets and commemorative photo opportunities.

Finally, SeaWorld is also offering a slew of anniversary merchandise for sale, which includes “special t-shirts, loungewear, trading pins, home décor, umbrellas, and more to celebrate our anniversary. Pin collectors will also enjoy special anniversary pins as well as a new Classic Collection. PLUS, there will be an all-new, limited edition 60th Anniversary Loungefly backpack!”

The SeaWorld anniversary event will last from March 21 to 24 and discounted tickets are on sale now.

Will you make a trip to SeaWorld Orlando for the chain’s 60th year of operation? Tell us in the comments below!