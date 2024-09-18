SeaWorld Orlando Ceases Ride Functions Effective Immediately, Cites Record-Low Attendance as Cause

Things are not looking good for SeaWorld Orlando’s operations, with attendance seemingly hitting such lows that rides are ceasing operations.

Orlando is widely regarded as the premier theme park destination in the world, drawing millions of visitors from across the globe each year. The city is home to some of the most iconic and expansive theme parks, offering unmatched experiences that cater to all ages.

With year-round sunshine and a wealth of attractions, it’s no wonder that Orlando welcomes more than 75 million tourists annually, many of whom come specifically to visit its world-class theme parks.

At the forefront of Orlando’s appeal is the Walt Disney World Resort, the most-visited theme park complex in the world. Spanning over 25,000 acres, Disney World attracts roughly 58 million visitors every year.

With its four distinct theme parks—Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—it offers something for everyone, from classic Disney characters and storytelling to immersive experiences like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Pandora – The World of Avatar.

Universal Orlando Resort is another major draw, welcoming nearly 21 million visitors annually across its two theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure.

Known for its thrilling rides and attractions based on popular films and franchises like Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, and Marvel (thanks to Marvel Superhero Island), Universal has become a must-visit destination for those seeking adrenaline-pumping adventures and cutting-edge entertainment.

SeaWorld Orlando, though smaller in scale compared to Disney and Universal, remains a beloved destination with its unique focus on marine life and conservation.

The park sees millions of visitors each year, offering a blend of exciting roller coasters, animal encounters, and educational experiences. SeaWorld’s popularity has remained steady due to its ability to balance thrilling attractions like Mako and Ice Breaker with immersive animal exhibits, making it a family-friendly park that appeals to both thrill-seekers and wildlife enthusiasts.

However, things are looking like they are on a decline at SeaWorld Orlando.

SeaWorld Entertainment released its preliminary second-quarter financial results, revealing declines in both attendance and revenue. In its press statement, SeaWorld indicated that financial reports for the three and six months ending June 30, 2023, were “not yet complete.”

The company also noted that it had not finalized its usual financial closing and review procedures, meaning the figures provided were subject to change.

SeaWorld reported attendance of approximately 6.1 million guests for the three-month period ending June 30, a drop from the 6.3 million visitors during the same period in the previous year. The company attributed this decline to adverse weather in several key regions, including during peak times.

As a result of the lower attendance, SeaWorld estimated revenue between $494-$497 million for the quarter, down from $504.8 million in Q2 2022. Net income is projected to be around $85-$88 million, a decrease from $116.6 million in the same quarter last year, mainly due to higher interest expenses and reduced revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $222-$225 million, compared to $234.4 million in the same period the previous year.

This decline in guests is not only affecting revenue but also ride operations.

Seaworld History shared just yesterday that due to low crowds, the park actually shut down one of their most unique attractions, Journey to Atlantis.

“And they closed Atlantis because there’s not enough people in the park….”

Journey to Atlantis at SeaWorld Orlando is a unique blend of a water ride and roller coaster, offering a thrilling and immersive experience. The attraction takes riders on a journey through the mythical lost city of Atlantis, featuring stunning visuals and dramatic storytelling.

The ride begins as a traditional water flume, with gentle twists and turns leading into mysterious, glowing caverns. As the story unfolds, riders encounter mystical creatures and experience the eerie beauty of the underwater city. The highlight of the ride is the dramatic plunge into the water, followed by a surprising coaster section where the boats travel at high speeds over twists and drops.

The mix of water elements, coaster thrills, and a captivating storyline makes Journey to Atlantis a standout attraction at SeaWorld Orlando, offering an exciting and visually rich adventure for visitors. Sadly, the ride often does see technical issues, causing it to close down.

With that being the case, it is incredibly saddening to see the park close the ride when it is working without issue, just due to low crowds. That means if a guest bought a ticket to SeaWorld Orlando hoping to ride the attraction, they would not have been able to, not because the ride needed maintenance, but because SeaWorld looked to cut operational costs for the day.

Seaworld History shared more photos of the dormant attraction, which looked nearly abandoned by guests who did not know that the ride was still operational.

While attendance dropping does seem to be an issue at the Orlando theme park, we have seen the park hit capacity during holidays, so much so that the park was not allowing certain guests to re-enter the park after they left, even with a valid ticket for the day.

A drop in attendance hit all Orlando theme parks after the pandemic.

The 2020 pandemic led to a drastic 53% drop in tourism in Orlando, with visitor numbers falling to 35.28 million from the previous year. This decline was mirrored in expenditure, with 2020 seeing a drop to $23.18 billion from 2019’s $47.99 billion, marking a 52% reduction in tourist spending.

That being said, in Q1 of 2024, Florida saw a record-breaking number of visitors, with 40.6 million people traveling to the state. Orlando International was the busiest airport in the state, with 7.6 million enplanements.

SeaWorld Orlando also recently debuted their new family coaster, Penguin Trek.

