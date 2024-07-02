SeaWorld Orlando Bans All Guests From Re-Entering After Paying, New Policy Decimates Guests

If you are planning a visit to Orlando this summer, be aware that certain theme parks have a no-re-entry policy, and they are enforcing it.

Orlando, Florida, is synonymous with theme parks. This vibrant city in central Florida has become a global destination for families and thrill-seekers alike, boasting a diverse collection of world-class theme parks catering to all ages and interests. Millions flock to Orlando each year, eager to experience the magic and excitement these parks offer.

Orlando’s tourism industry thrives on the allure of its theme parks. In 2023, the city welcomed an estimated 75 million visitors, a significant increase compared to pre-pandemic levels. This influx of tourists translates to a substantial economic boost for the region, with theme parks playing a central role in attracting visitors and generating revenue.

While precise figures can vary slightly depending on the source, here’s a breakdown of the top theme parks in Orlando and their estimated annual attendance:

Walt Disney World Resort, the undisputed king of Orlando theme parks, Walt Disney World Resort is a massive complex encompassing four distinct theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Collectively, these parks welcome an estimated 58 million visitors annually.

Walt Disney World Resort offers a truly immersive experience, transporting guests to a world of fairy tales, beloved characters, international cultures, and thrilling adventures. Magic Kingdom, the quintessential Disney park, caters to families with young children, while Epcot offers a more global and educational experience. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is a haven for movie buffs and adrenaline junkies, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom allows visitors to explore the wonders of the animal kingdom.

Down the road, Universal Orlando Resort consists of two main theme parks: Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. These parks attract approximately 34 million visitors annually, offering a thrilling blend of rides, shows, and attractions based on popular movies, television shows, and video games. Soon, that number will skyrocket as Epic Universe comes into the picture in 2025.

Universal Orlando Resort caters to a thrill-seeking audience, bringing the excitement of Hollywood to life. Universal Studios Florida features exhilarating rides inspired by blockbuster films, while Universal’s Islands of Adventure delves into the world of superheroes, comic book characters, and mythical creatures.

Between both behemoths, SeaWorld Orlando focuses on marine life conservation and education, offering visitors the opportunity to see a variety of marine animals, including orcas, dolphins, and manatees. SeaWorld Orlando welcomes an estimated 11 million visitors each year. SeaWorld Orlando provides a unique blend of education and entertainment. While the park has faced criticism regarding animal treatment, it continues to be a popular destination for families seeking to learn about marine life and enjoy shows featuring these fascinating creatures.

Orlando’s theme park landscape extends beyond the titans mentioned above. Here are some additional notable theme parks:

LEGOLAND Florida Resort: This park is a wonderland for LEGO enthusiasts, featuring rides, shows, and attractions constructed entirely from LEGO bricks.

Icon Park: This entertainment complex offers a variety of attractions, including the world’s tallest swing ride, The Orlando Eye observation wheel, and a SEA LIFE Aquarium.

Aquatica Orlando: This water park, owned by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, offers a refreshing escape from the Florida heat with water slides, lazy rivers, and wave pools.

Orlando’s theme parks cater to a diverse audience, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re a die-hard Disney fan, a thrill-seeker craving adrenaline-pumping rides, or a family seeking educational entertainment, Orlando has a theme park waiting to be explored. So pack your bags, grab your sunscreen, and get ready to experience the magic!

Lately, we have seen each of the theme parks add policies that guests must adhere to. Fun Spot in Orlando, for example, is adding a chaperone policy to the mix, which is something Universal Orlando Resort enacts during the Halloween season with Halloween Horror Nights. Walt Disney World has many policies that guests must adhere to, such as Annual Passholders still needing to deal with the pandemic-induced park pass reservation system.

What none of those parks have added, however, is a no-entry policy. But SeaWorld Orlando, now has.

When looking on the SeaWorld website, we can see that typically, guests can re-enter the park: “SeaWorld Orlando allows guests to re-enter the park with a proper hand stamp and valid admissions ticket. Before leaving SeaWorld Orlando, guests must get their hand-stamped. When guests return to the SeaWorld Orlando park they must enter through the SeaWorld Entrance with a proper hand stamp and SeaWorld admission ticket or re-entry will not be allowed.”

However, sometimes that can change.

On the SeaWorld Orlando Annual Passholder Facebook group, guest Jason S. shared a photo of signage in place at SeaWorld that states “NO RE-ENTRY”. Jason noted that you should not leave the park until you are officially done for the day, likely signifying that the park had hit capacity.

Employees at SeaWorld confirmed that this also applied to guests who were Annual Passholders.

It is unclear for how long the no re-entry policy will be in effect. However, with July 4th coming around the corner, and crowds rushing into Orlando, it is likely that this could stick around until after the holiday has ended.

SeaWorld has been under some scrutiny as of late. Recently, Aquatica, which is SeaWorld’s water park, went into a lockdown, blocking out all guests as a police investigation began after a massive fight broke out involving what looked to be hundreds of guests.

Following years of negative press from the documentary Blackfish and the recent tragic death of 13-year-old Anna Beaumont, from Cardiff, who was found unresponsive in a pool at Discovery Cove in Orlando on May 28, this new fight report comes at an especially inopportune time for the theme park.

At SeaWorld, a new ride is also set to debut.

SeaWorld Orlando’s Penguin Trek, the park’s first family launch coaster, is set to debut officially on July 7th. Blast off on a snowmobile-themed expedition through a frosty Antarctic landscape, reaching speeds of 43 mph across 3,020 feet of track. But the real surprise awaits at the end – you’ll find yourself immersed in SeaWorld’s actual penguin habitat! This chilling (and thrilling) adventure combines coaster excitement with a real-life animal encounter.

What do you think about SeaWorld’s no re-entry policy?