New Rule: Orlando Theme Park Enforces Age Restrictions, More Parks to Follow

One Orlando theme park has just added a chaperone policy, barring all guests under the age of 21 from entering alone.

Orlando, Florida, known as the “Theme Park Capital of the World,” is a premier destination for tourists from around the globe. This bustling city is renowned for its world-class theme parks, entertainment options, and diverse attractions that cater to visitors of all ages. With millions of tourists flocking to Orlando each year, it remains a top choice for family vacations, romantic getaways, and adventure-filled trips.

Orlando’s theme parks are undoubtedly its biggest draw. Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld Orlando are the cornerstones of the city’s tourism industry, offering a variety of experiences that continue to attract millions of visitors annually.

Walt Disney World Resort, comprising four major theme parks—Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—is a magical destination that delights guests with its enchanting attractions, parades, fireworks, and character meet-and-greets. Each park offers unique experiences, from the fairy tale charm of Magic Kingdom to the futuristic wonders of EPCOT.

Universal Orlando Resort features two theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, as well as the water park Universal’s Volcano Bay. This resort is famous for its immersive attractions and thrilling rides. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, with its detailed recreations of Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley, is a must-visit for fans of the series.

SeaWorld Orlando combines marine life exhibits with thrilling rides and live shows, offering a unique blend of education and entertainment. Guests can enjoy up-close encounters with dolphins, penguins, and other marine animals, as well as adrenaline-pumping roller coasters like Mako and Kraken.

While the theme parks are a major highlight, Orlando offers a plethora of other attractions and activities that cater to a wide range of interests.

ICON Park is an entertainment complex that features The Wheel, a 400-foot observation wheel offering stunning views of the city. ICON Park also hosts Madame Tussauds Orlando, SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium, and a variety of dining and shopping options.

Known as the “Alligator Capital of the World,” Gatorland provides a unique look at Florida’s wildlife. Visitors can observe thousands of alligators and crocodiles, enjoy live shows, and even try the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line for an exhilarating experience.

Located just an hour’s drive from Orlando, the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex offers an educational and inspiring experience. Guests can learn about NASA’s space missions, explore interactive exhibits, and even meet real astronauts.

A fantastic destination for families, the Orlando Science Center features hands-on exhibits, planetarium shows, and live science demonstrations that engage and educate visitors of all ages.

Orlando boasts a variety of shopping destinations, including The Mall at Millenia, Orlando International Premium Outlets, and Disney Springs. The city’s dining scene is equally impressive, offering everything from gourmet restaurants to quirky themed eateries.

Orlando is one of the most visited cities in the United States, attracting tens of millions of tourists each year. In 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Orlando welcomed a record-breaking 75 million visitors, making it the most visited destination in the country. Although the pandemic caused a significant drop in tourism in 2020 and 2021, the numbers have been steadily climbing back as travel restrictions ease and attractions reopen.

Orlando’s tourism industry, like many others, faced significant challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Theme parks and attractions were temporarily closed, and strict health and safety measures were implemented upon reopening. Despite these challenges, the resilience and adaptability of Orlando’s tourism sector have been evident. Enhanced safety protocols, capacity limitations, and innovative solutions such as virtual queues and contactless payments have helped ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for visitors.

Orlando remains a top-tier destination for tourists, offering an unparalleled array of attractions and activities. From the magic of Walt Disney World to the thrills of Universal Orlando Resort, and the educational experiences at Kennedy Space Center, there is something for everyone in this vibrant city.

As Orlando continues to welcome millions of visitors each year, its reputation as a premier travel destination only grows stronger. Whether you’re seeking adventure, relaxation, or family fun, Orlando promises an unforgettable experience.

Chaperone Policies Being Added at Theme Parks

Theme parks around the world have been slowly adding in chaperone policies due to poor guest behavior, usually led by a younger crowd.

Many Cedar Fair owned theme parks have a chaperone policy.

Carowinds, the premier amusement park straddling the North Carolina-South Carolina border, has reopened its doors for the season. This highly anticipated reopening coincides with the debut of a record-breaking roller coaster, promising an exhilarating experience for families and thrill seekers alike. However, prioritizing guest safety remains paramount for Carowinds.

Prior to reopening, Carowinds leveraged its social media platforms to reiterate its unwavering commitment to “providing a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable experience for all guests.” This emphasis comes in the wake of the implementation of the Chaperone Policy in September 2022, a policy that will continue to be enforced at Cedar Fair-owned park.

The Chaperone Policy was implemented in response to a series of altercations at Carowinds on September 17th, 2022. These incidents, which included reports of potential gunfire threats, led to the cancellation of a scheduled event and a premature park closure. While local authorities did not confirm any gunfire, the events served as a catalyst for heightened security measures.

In the aftermath of these events, Carowinds swiftly introduced the Chaperone Policy on September 20th, 2022. This policy has since been adopted by other Cedar Fair Entertainment Company parks, including Knott’s Berry Farm, Worlds of Fun, Kings Island, and Kings Dominion.

Carowinds’ official website underlines its unwavering commitment to guest safety: “The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority at Carowinds. Over the past two years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues. We are committed to keeping Carowinds a place where families and friends come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of fun experiences and immersive entertainment.”

The Chaperone Policy mandates that all guests aged 15 or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old. This requirement applies for park admission and remaining within the park from 4:00 p.m. local time until closing.

The designated chaperone must present a valid government-issued photo ID with a date of birth at park entry, accompany the group upon entering the park, remain within the park for the duration of the visit, and be available by phone throughout the visit. Guests aged 15 or younger who are unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to removal from the park.

By prioritizing guest safety and implementing the Chaperone Policy, Carowinds strives to create a welcoming and secure environment for families to enjoy the thrills and entertainment the park offers. This renewed focus on safety ensures that Carowinds remains a premier destination for families seeking a fun-filled and unforgettable experience.

Even Universal Orlando Resort added a chaperone policy to their Halloween Horror Nights event for any minors entering the part after 9:00 p.m.

Now, Fun Spot America in Orlando is adding to the chaperone game in the theme park city.

Fun Spot America announced a new chaperone policy on their Facebook page on Tuesday. The post stated the policy would be implemented “starting Saturday.” However, a seemingly contradictory press release issued the following day by Fun Spot America indicated the policy is “effective immediately.” This discrepancy has caused some confusion amongst potential guests.

In a proactive move to ensure the safety and security of its guests, Fun Spot America has announced the implementation of a chaperone policy at its Orlando location. This temporary measure, effective immediately and in place until further notice, requires all guests under the age of 21 to be accompanied by an adult aged 21 or older.

The decision to implement the chaperone policy stems from concerns regarding a potential event publicized on social media. While Fun Spot America declined to disclose details regarding the specific group or the nature of the event, a spokesperson confirmed that attempts to communicate with the group involved on social media were unsuccessful.

News 6′s Ezzy Castro spoke with Orlando Rolón, a former Orlando police chief and law enforcement expert, regarding the growing influence of social media trends on public safety. Mr. Rolón highlighted the increasing prevalence of such trends, citing instances where the City of Orlando has implemented curfews to address gatherings of unsupervised juveniles.

Mr. Rolón expressed his understanding and support for Fun Spot America’s decision to implement the chaperone policy. He stated, “Being that they are so customer-driven, I think what they are doing is in the best interest of everyone who comes and enjoys their parks.”

The chaperone policy at Fun Spot America Orlando allows a single adult to supervise up to two guests under 21 years old. The park emphasizes that exceptions will be made for pre-registered groups and large families on a case-by-case basis. Additionally, the south parking lot and entrance at the Orlando location will be closed until further notice.

Fun Spot America is currently considering expanding the chaperone policy beyond the Orlando location. The company remains committed to providing a safe and enjoyable environment for all guests and will continue to monitor the situation and adapt its policies as necessary. For the latest updates, guests are encouraged to visit the Fun Spot America website or social media pages.

What do you think of these chaperone policies that theme parks have been adding as of late?