SeaWorld Sued: Controversial Florida Park Accused of “Unlawful” Tactic That Affects Most Guests

SeaWorld Orlando has been sued over its “deceptive and lawful” tactics.

When it comes to theme park controversies, SeaWorld Orlando is pretty prolific. The biggest is, of course, Blackfish (2013). Shedding light on the lives of killer whales in captivity at marine parks, it converted a whole new generation of animal activists.

With attendance on the decline as a result of the documentary, SeaWorld made major changes to its orca policies (such as axing its orca breeding program at SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, and SeaWorld San Diego alike, and switching its orca shows to presentations that don’t involve human-orca interaction).

Despite these changes, it continues to be a controversial figure in the debate over marine animal captivity. The company has attempted to rebrand itself as a leader in conservation and animal rescue, but critics remain skeptical. It’s also thrown itself into adding new thrilling rides and roller coasters – such as Penguin Trek, Arctic Rescue, Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, and Ice Breaker – to all of its parks.

However, some of these rides have also generated controversy. In April 2023, a SeaWorld Orlando guest filed a lawsuit against the park over an incident that occurred in February 2022, just one day after Ice Breaker’s opening.

While riding the roller coaster, the attraction allegedly experienced a malfunction, causing it to come to an “abrupt stop” that “violently” threw the guest forward, causing him to strike his head on the seat in front and sustain severe injuries.

In 2023, a guest sustained a leg injury aboard the Electric Eel coaster at SeaWorld San Antonio. Earlier this year, another guest claimed that her daughter’s ride seat “malfunctioned” aboard the same roller coaster (something the park has vehemently denied).

Meanwhile, at SeaWorld San Diego, one roller coaster was dismantled last year amid claims that it “tore itself apart” with its tight turns. Tidal Twister spent a significant portion of its four years at the Southern California park closed before it was shuttered for good in 2023.

Lately, one of the biggest controversies has nothing to do with SeaWorld’s animals or rides. Instead, it’s the purchases guests make within its Central Florida park. For years now, guests have complained about the 5% surcharge added to their in-park purchases.

Ever since 2022, guests have noted that the small price increase to “cover increasing operating costs” was sneakily “hidden” on menu boards, so small that some claimed they could barely see it.

Other parks that fall under United Parks & Resorts – such as Busch Gardens Williamsburg – have also been accused of introducing the same “lawsuit-worthy” surcharge.

Now, after two years of complaints, a guest has sued SeaWorld Orlando over the practice.

Osceola County resident Tatiana Eastman has filed a federal lawsuit against the park and is seeking class-action status. Her argument is that SeaWorld doesn’t clearly warn customers about the additional fee on its website, at the park, or at the cashier’s stand. As per court documents, the amount of money that’s been charged exceeds approximately $5 million (via Florida Politics).

Eastman had purchased two items for $14.99 and $15.99 in June when she noticed the 5% surcharge on her receipt. She argues that the 5% surcharge isn’t a credit card convenience fee, and, as SeaWorld stopped accepting cash in 2023, there’s no way of avoiding it.

“The surcharge is deceptive and unlawful under Florida law,” the lawsuit, which was filed this week in U.S. District Court’s Orlando division, reads. “As a result of this unlawful surcharge, Defendant profited at the expense of its patrons.”

