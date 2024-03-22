SeaWorld Makes Massive, Historical Orca Change, Debuting Soon

SeaWorld Orlando has unveiled changes to one of the park’s most popular features: Orca Stadium.

Despite its stellar roller coaster lineup, orcas (also known as killer whales) are arguably the most popular feature at SeaWorld Orlando. The park’s Orca Encounter show regularly draws in large crowds as parkgoers vie to see its five residents: Katina, Nalani, Malia, Trua, and Makaio.

Park president, Jon Peterson, unveiled the updated Orca Stadium (previously known as Shamu Stadium) earlier this week, explaining to the Orlando Sentinel that “it’s been a long time since we’ve gotten in there and really done an all-over refresh.”

During the 63-day project, the 5,500-seat stadium – which was built over 40 years ago – has been given a total facelift, including fresh paintwork, a revamped stage, new whale murals, and the addition of a fountain. The pool itself has also received a makeover and was drained, pebble-blasted, and refilled in an effort that took 49 hours alone.

Changes were made in stages to avoid the long-term total closure of Shamu Stadium – something that would ultimately prove detrimental to the park, considering the popularity of its killer whales.

“Every day I’m closed, one more person is upset that they’re not getting to see Orca Encounter,” Peterson told the Orlando Sentinel.

These changes come as a part of SeaWorld’s 60th Anniversary celebrations, which officially kicked off yesterday (March 21). Ceremonies are currently being held at SeaWorld Orlando each day until March 24, with new vintage-inspired merchandise retailed at the parks to mark the occasion. For the first time in years, guests are able to meet costumed Shamu & Crew characters. The new family coaster Penguin Trek is also scheduled to open this spring as a part of the celebrations, replacing the long-closed Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin.

Due to controversy around the use of captive killer whales for entertainment, SeaWorld Orlando’s orca shows have changed drastically over the years. While trainers once entered the water with the whales, a mandate from OSHA forbade this following a 2010 incident in which employee Dawn Brancheau was dragged into the water and drowned by the killer whale Tilikum shortly after a Dine with Shamu dinner show.

In 2016, SeaWorld announced that it would axe theatrical orca shows altogether. Shows such as One Ocean were replaced by its Orca Encounters, in which orcas appear in the front pool for educational, not entertainment, purposes. This change impacted all three SeaWorld parks with killer whales, starting at SeaWorld San Diego in 2017 before later kicking in at SeaWorld San Antonio and, finally, at SeaWorld Orlando in 2019.

That same year, SeaWorld also revealed that its current lineup of orcas will be the final generation of whales to live at SeaWorld parks. A public statement confirmed the end of its orca breeding program.

For a limited time only, guests can purchase SeaWorld tickets for $60 to celebrate the 60th Anniversary – find out more here.

