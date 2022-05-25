SeaWorld Orlando Closes Award Winning Coaster Leaving Guests Concerned

SeaWorld Orlando is home to over a dozen attractions for the entire family to enjoy, from Elmo’s Choo Choo Train and Cookie Drop! at Sesame Street Land, to Mako, Manta, Kraken, and Ice Breaker. When visiting the Park, Guests can also experience outstanding presentations, animal experiences, exclusive tours, and delicious dining offerings. With so much to see and do, SeaWorld will make every Guest’s visit to the Park a wonderful experience.

However, Guests can always encounter some inconveniences when visiting the Park. Such was the case of Redditor u/bags11bags11, who shared his experience on a recent visit to SeaWorld Orlando.

He details that he and his girlfriend wanted to ride Ice Breaker last Saturday, May 21st, but the attraction was closed for the entire day. The concerned couple took to Twitter to ask if anyone knew what was going on, as SeaWorld is known to be very active on that social network but got no response. The original poster commented he and his girlfriend are both pass holders, so they can visit again to experience Ice Breaker, but that seeing a ride that is three months old and already having issues that require extended closures is somewhat discouraging.

As of the publication of this article, no official information had been released regarding the prolonged closing of Ice Breaker, but according to fellow Redditors, the ride was operational in the following days. It is possible the ride required some routine maintenance, which is standard procedure at any theme Park in the world. Still, it is unlikely the coaster had any significant malfunctions or other issues.

Ice Breaker is the newest roller coaster at SeaWorld Orlando; its bright colors pull Guests in and fill a hole in the Park, which previously did not do any favors. Ice Breaker was announced to be built in 2019, but the coaster’s opening date was severely pushed back due to the pandemic. The 8.2 million dollar attraction shoots up and down at 93 feet and hits a speed of 52 miles per hour. Although those stats don’t give off the “terrifying” vibe, the coaster packs a lot more punch than it may seem. Guests experiencing this coaster will find out why Ice Breaker won the title of Best New Attraction.

More on SeaWorld

We recently saw SeaWorld Orlando claim the title of Best Theme Park given by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards and celebrate it by giving away free beer for Guests 21 years and older. The Park also won the category of Best New Attraction with Ice Breaker.

We’ve also seen SeaWorld’s social media team have the time of their lives after creating a vicious yet hilarious fight on Twitter against Universal, which escalated to the point where Busch Gardens Tampa and Six Flags Magic Mountain joined in.

