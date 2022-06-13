“Lawsuit-Worthy”, Theme Park Allegedly Hides Prices, Guests Feel Scammed

With the entire world shutting down in early 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the world became a different place. Seemingly everything changed and the theme park industry is no different. At Disney World and Disneyland, capacity was cut significantly as well as food portion sizes. Universal Studios also faced closures and changes to the way it operates across the country and world.

Other theme parks have also implemented changes since COVID-19 took over the world but some fans are calling a recent change at a Virginia theme park “scummy” and a “scam”.

We recently covered a price increase that was practically hidden at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. The park introduced a 5% surcharge, on top of taxes, to all checks. While the purpose of these surcharges is not specified, it is most likely due to issues stated above, such as supply chain issues and inflation. While small, this is still not something most Guests will like to see while visiting an already pricey theme Park.

Now, another increase has been spotted and Guests are not happy. A tweet from BGWFans (@BGWFans) revealed this change:

New frontrunner in our #SpotTheSEAScam game! This menu board at @BuschGardensVA‘s Three Rivers Snacks does the best job of concealing the park’s scummy 5% surcharge disclaimer we’ve seen yet! Still anyone out there willing to claim this isn’t an intentional ploy to deceive?

New frontrunner in our #SpotTheSEAScam game! This menu board at @BuschGardensVA's Three Rivers Snacks does the best job of concealing the park's scummy 5% surcharge disclaimer we've seen yet! Still anyone out there willing to claim this isn't an intentional ploy to deceive? pic.twitter.com/PNUCllqlLX — BGWFans (@BGWFans) June 11, 2022

The replies to this tweet were all critical of the theme park. Tanner Phillips (@thetannerphillips) said:

They definitely darkened the background where the text is. They’re being shady as h*** with this. They’re one bad quarter away from charging park admission and charging per ride too.

They definitely darkened the background where the text is. They’re being shady as hell with this. They’re one bad quarter away from charging park admission and charging per ride too. — Tanner Phillips (@thetannerphill) June 11, 2022

Tim Masterson (@TimMasterson) said:

Not a lawyer but this almost feels lawsuit worthy. Intentional deception.

Not a lawyer but this almost feels lawsuit worthy. Intentional deception. — Tim Masterson (@TimMasterson) June 11, 2022

Jared Kenney (@JayKenn096) said:

Wow there’s no way to explain that other than trying to scam guests

Wow there's no way to explain that other than trying to scam guests — Jared Kenney (@JayKenn096) June 12, 2022

As you can see (or not see), the slight increase in price is listed on the bottom right of the menu board, conveniently written in a grey color that is almost identical to the background making it nearly impossible to see. As of the publication of this article, the official Busch Gardens Williamsburg website does not provide any information regarding these price increases.

More on Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Busch Gardens Williamsburg, in Virginia, is an incredibly popular theme Park that welcomes thousands of locals and tourists annually. Home to attractions like Apollo’s Chariot, Verbolten, Invadr, Griffon, Tempesto, The Lock Ness Monster, and Escape From Pompeii, Busch Gardens Virginia packs thrills and joy for the whole family to enjoy! And let’s not forget Pantheon, the Park’s newest coaster, which opened recently.

We recently saw Busch Gardens Williamsburg launch and modify a challenge involving five of the Park’s most popular coasters, Griffon, Alpengeist, Pantheon, Invadr, and Verbolten, which sparked polemic as some of these coasters were unavailable during the first day of the challenge.

Have you visited Busch Gardens?