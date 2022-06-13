Universal Studios Set to Demolish Entire Building

Just a few weeks ago, Universal Orlando sadly announced that a beloved quick-service restaurant, Universal Studios Classic Monsters Cafe, would be permanently closed following a temporary closure during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This was a somewhat surprising announcement to fans of the restaurant and not much is known about what will become of the defunct eatery.

However, Universal did reveal that the space once used by the eatery would soon be home to an all-new dining experience, rumored to be themed after Despicable Me‘s (2010) Minions. This didn’t stop fans from mourning the closure of a classic Universal experience. Fans across the board expressed how sad they were to see this restaurant go, especially considering it may be taken over by the Minions, a property that not everyone may be in love with.

We saw Minions plastered all over the construction walls, seemingly confirming the Minions retheme of the building. But recently, a new permit was filed indicating this may be more than just a simple paint job. You can see the full permit below shared by reporter Alicia Stella (@AliciaStella):

New permit and notice of commencement for the Monsters Cafe interior and exterior demolition at Universal Studios Florida. It appears the project number for this is 210.

The Classic Monsters Cafe has unfortunately joined the likes of iconic closed Universal experiences like Back to the Future: The Ride, Twister: Ride It Out, Earthquake, JAWS, Kongfrontation, and most recently, Shrek 4-D,

While it may be a sad day for the closure of the Classic Monster Cafe, there is a silver lining. Universal is rumored to be developing an entire Classic Monsters Land at Epic Universe, the massive theme park set to open in 2025, and there will undoubtedly be exciting and interactive dining experiences in this land when it opens.

Did you get to eat in the Classic Monsters Cafe before it closed?