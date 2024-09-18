Stabbing Sparks Strict New Rules at Busch Gardens, Entry Restrictions Unveiled

Busch Gardens has unveiled tight new entry restrictions in light of a recent stabbing at the theme park.

The past few months seem to have been rife with reports of violence at theme parks, with last weekend bringing the news of a terrifying incident at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

As per WTKR, an 18-year-old man was stabbed at the Virginia theme park on Saturday night following a fight in its France area. James City County Police confirmed the incident, which occurred at roughly 9.50 p.m., triggering an immediate police response after a Busch Gardens employee reported the fight.

While those involved had fled the scene by the time police arrived, they left several “items of evidentiary value,” according to spokesperson Tayleb Brooks (via Daily Press).

As police investigated the scene, the 18-year-old victim approached officers standing at the park entrance and said he had been stabbed. He was rushed to Riverside Doctors’ Hospital Williamsburg with non-life-threatening injuries.

Just one week earlier, police responded to another incident at the park. Several hundred guests were involved in an altercation on the first night of the park’s Halloween event, Howl-O-Scream – in which guests can enjoy haunted houses, terror-tories, spooky shows, and party zones – just as the park was closing.

The altercation apparently started as an argument between two groups of people (mostly made up of children and young adults) waiting in line for rides near the park entrance. Police arrived as the conflict escalated, with crowds soon dispersing after some guests made comments suggesting that someone potentially had a gun.

Police claim that the child in question initially refused to show his hands, then made a motion towards his waistband. While he was briefly detained, he was returned to his parents after police found no weapon.

In light of these reports, Busch Gardens Williamsburg has implemented a new chaperone policy for its Howl-O-Scream event.

The park posted a notice on its social media and website earlier today, claiming that “the safety of guests and team members has always been a top priority” and that “as part of that commitment, the park is implementing a chaperone policy during Howl-O-Scream, starting Friday 9/20.”

The safety of guests and team members has always been a top priority. As part of that commitment, the park is implementing a chaperone policy during Howl-O-Scream, starting Friday 9/20. This policy is subject to change. More info can be found at https://t.co/LSqVKyCZey pic.twitter.com/rtYMpeh6hX — Busch Gardens Williamsburg (@BuschGardensVA) September 18, 2024

The admission policy will run through November 3, 2024. It will require all guests aged 15 or younger to be accompanied by a chaperone who’s at least 21 when visiting after 4 p.m. Chaperones will only be allowed to accompany up to 10 underage guests at a time.

“Parents, guardians or chaperones are responsible for the behavior of their minor children under their supervision,” Busch Gardens added.

“Appropriate behavior and supervision are the responsibility of the parent / guardian / chaperone. We strongly recommend that minors (under 18) be accompanied by an adult. The park does not assume any responsibility or liability for unattended minors. Parents / guardians / chaperones may be held legally liable for all acts of the children under their care.”

Related: Violent Brawl Sparks Debate About Disney World, “I Have 0% Surprise”

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has not announced a chaperone policy, neither have other United Parks & Resorts theme parks such as SeaWorld Orlando or Sesame Place.

Earlier this month, the Williamsburg park also enforced restrictions on bags. Guests are no longer allowed to enter the park with bags after 4 p.m., and only wristlets and fanny packs measuring less than 8″x 5″ are permitted and subject to security inspection.

Busch Gardens isn’t the only park to enforce a chaperone policy. Six Flags has also introduced chaperone policies to its parks after a spate of anti-social incidents. One fight at Six Flags Over Georgia on its opening day in May 2024 reportedly involved up to 600 people.

Do you think theme parks should enforce stricter chaperone policies?