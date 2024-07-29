New Six Flags “No Kids” Policy Confuses Parents, Leaves Children Stranded

Six Flags has implemented a controversial new policy restricting the admittance of children, and it is making parents angry and confused and, in some cases, seeing children abandoned at a theme park.

“Unaccompanied by a Chaperone Will Be Subject to Ejection”

On July 26, Six Flags officially began a new chaperone policy at multiple theme parks, including Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Six Flags Over Georgia, and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor. This new policy restricts access to guests aged 15 and younger, who are now required to be accompanied by a chaperon aged 21 and over. The official policy of Six Flags states:

The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority at Six Flags Over Georgia. We are committed to keeping Six Flags Over Georgia a place where families and friends come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of fun experiences and immersive entertainment. As part of that commitment, we are implementing a chaperone policy beginning Friday, July 26, 2024. Under this policy, all guests ages 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old in order to be admitted to, or remain in, the park after 4:00 p.m. local time to close. The chaperone must present a valid government-issued photo identification with date of birth at ticket entry. One (1) chaperone may accompany no more than ten (10) guests ages 15 or younger per day. In addition, the chaperone must accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit, and be available by phone throughout their stay. Guests ages 15 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection. This chaperone requirement applies to all Six Flags Over Georgia ticket and season passholders.

These kinds of abrupt and strict policy changes rarely occur without a reason. In this case, the new chaperone policy of “no children” without accompanying an accompanying adult seems to be the result of numerous violent incidents that have occurred at Six Flags recently.

Related: Six Flags Sets Official 2024 Closure Date Of Newly Merged Theme Parks

The Six Flags Georgia theme park saw dozens of teens brawl in one incident last year, with a visitor describing it as “a group of probably 60 teenagers just started fighting in front of us. Security seemed calm for about five to six minutes; 45 minutes later, three more fights happened in front of us, and it was the same group of teenagers.”

Later the same month, three Georgia teens were charged as adults for fighting and armed robbery just outside the theme park. Less than three weeks ago, a family was reportedly assaulted at Six Flags New England, with a victim saying, ” I went to report them and got sucker punched and jumped.”

Six Flags: Mixed Confusion and Security

Unsurprising, these incidents have triggered a response from the company, which currently operates 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks, and 9 resort properties across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The new chaperone policy further explains it, saying, “We believe these changes will help ensure that Six Flags Over Georgia continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food. Millions of guests have counted on us for exactly that, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come.”

However, responses to the new chaperone policy seem mixed at best. According to WSB-TV2, the “no children without an adult” rule is causing some confusion among visitors. One guest at the Georgia location reported that families seem to only be learning about it on arrival. “I see kids who are dropped off without a parent, and I don’t think that’s safe, honestly.”

On the other hand, other visitors at the theme park responded positively to the new safety rule.

One woman said, “There was a big shooting up here with a lot of high school kids, so 15 and up is perfect,” and another said, “I think 4 p.m. is early for a chaperone policy, but I think it’s good.” A younger visitor commented that it increased a sense of security, saying, “Usually when I get dropped off, there is a parent there – I just feel safer around the area.”

Related: Six Flags Closes Access to Dozens of Theme Parks for Foreseeable Future

On the other hand, social media users seem more mixed (or even just confused). Twitter user @_taylsss posted, “Somebody come help me chaperone these kids @SixFlags ?! 😂”

Somebody come help me chaperone these kids @SixFlags?! 😂 — TB (@_taylsss) July 26, 2024

@SpeakBlackGurl posted, “Six Flags America has implemented a chaperone policy. 😔 Today’s youth are so poorly behaved that parents can’t even drop them off at a theme park to have fun.”

Six Flags America has implemented a chaperone policy. 😔 Today’s youth are so poorly behaved that parents can't even drop them off at a theme park to have fun. — Bougie Cookies Diary 🫧🍯 (@SpeakBlackGurl) July 27, 2024

Only time will tell whether this new chaperone policy will make a long-term difference in safety at the theme park chain, but at least for now, it seems a lot of people are either confused.

What do you think of the Six Flags chaperone policy?