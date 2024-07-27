Six Flags Kickstarts Restrictive New Policy, Will Now Deny Entry to Some Guests

A new policy has kicked in at Six Flags theme parks this week, which may mean some guests will be rejected at the park entrance.

This summer has been huge for Six Flags. Earlier this month, it merged with Cedar Fair LP to become Six Flags Entertainment Corp – a behemoth theme park group consisting of a combined total of 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks, and 9 resort properties across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

That means that theme parks such as Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, and Kings Island are now all officially Six Flags theme parks – at least in theory. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has emphasized that this merger won’t impact any park’s branding, with no name changes anticipated in the foreseeable future.

One thing that theme park enthusiasts had hoped would change was the Annual Pass. At present, you can get passes for Six Flags theme parks and former Cedar Point theme parks, but not both groups combined – despite them now all being under the same umbrella.