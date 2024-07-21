Just Weeks After Merger, Six Flags and Cedar Fair Are Already Starting to Fray

Since the merger between Cedar Fair Parks and Six Flags Entertainment, the two sides have had a bit of a feeling-out process. Theme park fans hoped that some of Cedar Fair’s customer service would rub off on Six Flags and that some of Six Flags rides and attractions would show up at Cedar Fair Parks.

Despite the high hopes, fans were slightly concerned when Six Flags released its first significant proposal after the merger. All the parks under the Six Flags banner adopted a policy for content creators originally used by Cedar Fair Parks.

Under the new policy, all content creators must register with Six Flags and adhere to their rules. Among the rules are no filming at special events, no using restricted information without permission, and no spreading “misinformation” about the parks.

With the rules so broadly written, creators were concerned that any negative information they produced about the parks would get them removed.

Six Flags and Cedar Fair are facing another issue that could prove to be a problem heading into 2025.

According to a report, Six Flags and Cedar Fair will have separate season passes for next year. The Legacy Cedar Fair Parks will launch a season pass for the summer of 2025, allowing guests into all Cedar Fair Parks.

Six Flags will create a similar season pass, allowing guests to enter all Six Flags parks.

Cedar Fair currently offers three levels of season pass: summer pass, gold pass, and Prestige Pass. The Prestige Pass benefits include free parking and unlimited entrance to Fall and Halloween events.

While Cedar Fair offers the three options, Six Flags Parks has significantly more pass perks and types of season passes. Six Flags also offers unlimited visits but also has an all-season dining plan option and a season pass drink plan.

It was understandable that the two park operators did not have a park passport for all 42 theme parks this summer, as the merger was not completed until July 1. However, they should have enough time to create a park passport that offers unlimited visits to all 42 parks by next summer.

SCOOP: Per leaked documentation we have reviewed, legacy Cedar Fair parks *currently* plan to launch 2025 All Parks Passport addons WITHOUT legacy @SixFlags park access, though legacy Six Flags parks WILL be added to the All Parks Passport at some point in 2025. CONTINUED 🧵⬇️ — ParkFans.net (@ParkFansNetwork) July 19, 2024

However, according to the report, at some point in 2025, all theme parks will offer a park passport, allowing guests into every park currently under the Six Flags banner. It is unclear what pass perks will be included in that new pass or if it will consist of the season pass drink plan or season dining plan.

There is also no information on how much this new type of Platinum Pass will cost.

What do you think about the two parks maintaining separate season passes after the merger?