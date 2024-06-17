Six Flags Forced Into Dramatic Change That Alters Iconic Theme Park Coaster

As is the case with most professional sports championships, the mayors or governors of opposing states/cities tend to bet on the winner. It’s usually something silly: if Boston wins, the mayor of Dallas will send some Texas chili or Pecan Pie to the mayor; if Dallas wins, the Boston mayor will send a Boston cream pie or Boston baked beans.

But now, rival Six Flags theme parks have gotten involved in the fray, and a significant change will come to Six Flags Over Texas. The bet between Six Flags Over Texas and Six Flags New England was that the loser would have to rename its signature roller coaster after the winning city.

So, with the Boston Celtics on the verge of capturing the NBA Finals, Six Flags Over Texas is about to see a significant change. Six Flags Over Texas will have to rename the Texas Giant to the “Boston Giant.” While all this is happening, a traditional Celtic band will follow Six Flags Over Texas President Richard Douaihy around for the day.

Suppose the Dallas Mavericks somehow manage a comeback, as unlikely as that sounds. In that case, the New England SkyScreamer will be renamed the “Dallas SkyScreamer,” a country and western band that will follow Six Flags New England Park President Pete Carmichael for the day.

There is also another part of the best that the Texas park will have to brace for. The final part of the bet is that anyone with a valid Massachusetts ID gets free admission for an entire week. So, Texas will have to brace itself for Boston accents and Dunkin cups everywhere.

The first 100 guests to enter Six Flags Over Texas will also receive a free Boston Cream Pie at a later date.

The Boston Celtics took a 3-0 series lead, but the Dallas Mavericks convincingly won game four. However, no team in NBA history has come back from 0-3 to win the NBA Finals.

So, while this wager was all in good fun, the Texas park better brace itself for the Bostonians. Like Paul Revere, the Bostonians are coming, and the Texas Giant must pay for it.

What’s the worst bet you ever made?