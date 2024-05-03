Home » Theme Parks » Six Flags

Six Flags Experience To Be Altered Forever, Upcoming Plans Revealed

Posted on by Ed Aguila
The experience of visiting Six Flags theme parks will soon be altered forever, as the company has revealed its latest plans.

It’s no secret that theme parks in the United States are constantly competing to provide the best experiences for all guests, even when this race is not publicly declared and remains an internal challenge of sorts for all entertainment companies, including The Walt Disney Company, Universal Destinations & Experiences, and Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, to name a few.

Continuing with these efforts, Six Flags has revealed game-changing plans that will forever alter guests’ experiences when visiting the parks.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation recently revealed an ambitious plan to “revolutionize thrills,” leaning heavily into artificial intelligence, kicking off a digital transformation overhaul to elevate the experience of all guests.

“Our guests are at the heart of everything we do, and this digital transformation is a testament to our commitment to providing unparalleled experiences where technology meets fun and excitement,” said Selim Bassoul, CEO of Six Flags. “AI allows us to enrich and personalize every guest touchpoint.”

These massive upgrades are being developed by The Digital Alliance, a first-of-its-kind group in the theme park industry that gathers some of the best-in-class companies to identify the best solutions for Six Flags’ guest enhancement journey.

Some of the upcoming upgrades include launching an improved website, introducing Missi Six, a digital concierge powered by Generative AI, a revamped mobile app, real-time video and photo-capturing technology, and Live Ride Wait Times across multiple parks.

“Six Flags is reinventing amusement, making every moment more personalized and efficient,” said Omar Jacques Omran, Chief Digital Officer of Six Flags.

Six Flags officials have not announced an official launch date for these coming upgrades. Still, the company is putting tremendous effort and an undoubtedly significant investment into improving the guest experience at Six Flags theme parks in the United States.

As if these changes weren’t enough, Six Flags recently announced an ambitious multi-million-dollar project, set to launch the company ahead of its competitors with a breathtaking international location.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, formerly Six Flags Theme Parks, Inc., is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, owning and operating 26 theme parks and multiple water parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Are you excited about this change debuting at Six Flags theme parks? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments below!

