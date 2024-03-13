$200M Theme Park to Launch Six Flags Ahead of Its Competition

Six Flags is ready to gain on the competition with the unveiling of an all-new multi-million-dollar theme park in development!

The races in the theme park industry continue after The Walt Disney Company announced a multi-million-dollar budget to expand and enhance theme park experiences at Disney World and Disney Parks worldwide, and Universal Destinations & Experiences announced a possible theme park project in the United Kingdom together with the upcoming opening of Epic Universe.

However, Six Flags is stealing the spotlight with a brand-new multi-million-dollar international theme park in development.

Six Flags is working closely with the Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) to create one of the most impressive theme parks in the world, set to home several record-breaking roller coasters, unique thrill experiences, amazing live shows, and more distributed into six unique immersive lands.

Falcon’s Flight, one of the upcoming Six Flags Qiddiya theme park’s attractions, is already catching the world’s attention for being the most extreme coaster worldwide. The ride is inspired by the Arabian Falcon and is projected to be the longest, tallest, and fastest roller coaster of its kind.

Reportedly having a budget of over $200M, the upcoming theme park will be one of the vital entertainment facilities in a new city that is being built just outside Riyadh and is expected to be the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s capital of entertainment, sports, and the arts.

“Our vision is to make Six Flags Qiddiya a theme park that delivers all the thrills and excitement that audiences from all over the world have come to expect from the Six Flags brand, and to elevate those experiences with authentic themes connected to the location. As a place that will create indelible memories and moments of delight, telling stories that resonate with our guests is a central notion that will be evident throughout Qiddiya,“ said Michael Reininger, Chief Executive Officer of QIC.

“The Six Flags brand began in 1961 when we opened our first park, Six Flags Over Texas, which was themed according to the six flags that once flew over Texas. At Six Flags Qiddiya, we return to that heritage by creating six immersive lands designed for Saudis of all ages who seek family entertainment experiences steeped in their rich culture and history. We are thrilled to be part of a project of such scale and scope and are proud to celebrate this milestone with Qiddiya,” said David McKillips, President of Six Flags International Development Company.

In addition to drawing inspiration from the company’s roots, the upcoming theme park uses Six Flags Over Texas and other desert theme parks to develop measures to counter the extreme weather conditions the Qiddiya site may encounter.

Spanning over 79 acres, Six Flags Qiddiya will house 28 uniquely themed rides and attractions — as well as shopping and dining locations — across six lands: The City of Thrills, Discovery Springs, Steam Town, Twilight Gardens, Valley of Fortune, and Grand Exposition.

The theme park will have a phased opening, with the first phase expected to be ready in October 2024 and the third and final phase being complete in 2023.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, formerly Six Flags Theme Parks, Inc., is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, owning and operating 26 theme parks and multiple water parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Besides being a groundbreaking development for the company, Six Flags Qiddiya will be the first Six Flags theme park to open outside America, opening a world of possibilities for the company and launching it ahead of its competition.

In addition to Six Flags Qiddiya, the Oil Park Development Company — owned by The Public Investment Fund — is currently developing THE RIG., a breathtaking theme park resort constructed on top of decommissioned and newly built platforms, whose concept and model are inspired by offshore oil platforms. You can click here to learn more about this unique project.

Are you excited about the opening of Six Flags Qiddiya? Would you visit this theme park? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!