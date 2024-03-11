Billion Dollar Resort Set To Overshadow Disney and Universal

An upcoming billion-dollar project is set to overshadow Disney and Universal theme parks with an ambitious new concept.

While The Walt Disney Company recently announced a multi-million dollar investment to expand and enhance theme park experiences worldwide and Universal Destinations & Experiences continues to gear up for the long-awaited opening of Epic Universe in Orlando while evaluating other international expansions, a groundbreaking concept might overshadow both companies, taking over the theme park industry.

Oil Park Development Company — owned by The Public Investment Fund — continues to move forward with a groundbreaking theme park and resort concept being developed in Saudi Arabia, set to home theme park attractions, a water park, hotels, entertainment venues, activities, and more, all on an oil rig.

You read that right, THE RIG. Is set to be the first adventure tourism destination on an offshore platform inspired by the design of offshore oil platforms.

Originally announced in 2021, THE RIG. Is being developed “to diversify and enrich the Kingdom’s tourism and entertainment experiences, increase tourism and entertainment investment, and diversify the economy,” according to the ambitious project’s website.

The concept is described as follows: “THE RIG. Project spans an area of more than 300,000 square meters, located 40 km from the coastline near Juraid Island and Berri Oil Field in the Arabian Gulf. The project will include many touristic attractions including three hotels with 800 keys, 11 restaurants, an array of retail shops, on top of thrilling activities and daring adventures above and below the sea.”

THE RIG. Seeks to attract over 900,000 annual visitors by 2032, expecting 10,000 daily visitors during high seasons and 5,000 on weekends between domestic, regional, and international audiences.

You can see the promotional concept art for this groundbreaking project below or click here to watch it.

Guests will be able to travel to THE RIG. Through one of two onshore terminals located in Dammam City and Jubail Industrial City via unique means of transportation from fast ferries, helicopters, and seaplanes.

The ambitious project won’t only break standards in the theme park and entertainment energy but is also committed to maximizing a positive environmental impact, operating with ecological awareness and responsibility, and empowering communities included in this “eco experience.”

THE RIG. Will be built on decommissioned and newly built platforms, whose concept and model are inspired by offshore oil platforms, and will be home to a diving center, an amusement park, a water park, an E-sports center, an immersive theater, and a multi-purpose arena.

While there is still no official opening date for THE RIG., the ambitious project surely has thousands of travelers and thrill seekers eager to visit for the first time.

What do you think about this groundbreaking concept? Would you visit THE RIG. in Saudi Arabia? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!