Six Flags Set to Close All Original Parks Forever, Begins Extensive Overhaul in Summer 2024

Six Flags will never be the same as we know it.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the entity resulting from the upcoming merger between Cedar Fair and Six Flags, has unveiled its leadership team. This announcement comes ahead of the official merger date of July 1st, 2024, per Six Flags.

Richard Zimmerman, currently the President and CEO of Cedar Fair, will assume the same role for the newly combined company. This move signals continuity and experienced leadership during this period of integration.

Selim Bassoul, the outgoing President and CEO of Six Flags, will transition to the position of “Executive Chairman of the combined company’s Board of Directors.” This appointment leverages Bassoul’s expertise while ensuring a smooth transition for the Board.

Several key executives from both Cedar Fair and Six Flags will retain their current positions within the merged company. This includes Tim Fisher (Chief Operating Officer), Brian Witherow (Chief Financial Officer), Brian Nurse (Chief Legal & Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary), and Christian Dieckmann (Chief Strategy Officer) from Cedar Fair.

Additionally, Gary Mick, Six Flags’ current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will serve as the new company’s chief integration officer, playing a vital role in merging operations effectively.

The new Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will maintain its headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, while also preserving “significant finance and administrative operations” in Sandusky, Ohio. This hybrid approach balances efficiency with maintaining existing infrastructure.

The merger will create a behemoth in the amusement park industry, with the combined entity controlling 42 amusement parks and nine resort properties across 17 states, Canada, and Mexico. This expanded footprint positions Six Flags as a dominant player in the global leisure and entertainment market.

The announcement of the leadership team marks a significant milestone in the merger process. With experienced leadership at the helm and a strategically chosen headquarters location, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is poised to navigate the post-merger landscape effectively.

The industry will be watching with keen interest to see how this new giant leverages its vast resources to create innovative and exciting experiences for parkgoers across North America.

The amusement park landscape is set for a significant shift with the finalized merger of Six Flags and Cedar Fair. This strategic alliance, officially completed on July 1, unites two of North America’s most recognized amusement park companies, creating a combined entity with unparalleled reach and resources.

The merged company boasts a truly impressive portfolio, encompassing a total of 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks, and nine resort properties strategically located across North America. This extensive footprint offers unparalleled geographic diversification, positioning the new entity to cater to a wider audience and capitalize on diverse regional preferences.

The combined company anticipates generating over $3 billion in revenue, solidifying its financial strength and fueling future growth initiatives. This significant revenue stream will enable strategic investments in park development, ensuring guests have access to innovative rides, attractions, and amenities.

Selim Bassoul, the outgoing president and chief executive of Six Flags, expressed optimism for the future, stating, “The combination of Six Flags and Cedar Fair will redefine our guests’ amusement park experience as we combine the best of both companies.”

This sentiment was echoed by Richard Zimmerman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cedar Fair, who emphasized the strategic benefits of the merger, highlighting the creation of “a highly diversified footprint and a more robust operating model to enhance park offerings and performance.”

The combined company will leverage the complementary strengths of both Six Flags and Cedar Fair. This includes Six Flags’ expertise in world-class thrill rides and Cedar Fair’s focus on family-friendly entertainment experiences. The leadership teams from both organizations expressed confidence in their ability to collaborate effectively, unlocking the full potential of this powerful alliance.

The newly formed company will retain the iconic Six Flags brand name, leveraging its established recognition in the amusement park industry. Interestingly, the company will trade under Cedar Fair’s previous ticker symbol, demonstrating a strategic blend of brand identity and financial continuity.

The Six Flags and Cedar Fair merger signifies a transformative moment for the amusement park industry. The combined company’s vast resources, geographic reach, and diverse portfolio position it for continued success. With a focus on innovation, guest experience, and strategic investment, this merger is poised to usher in a new era of entertainment for parkgoers across North America.

With this new change, the Six Flags, as we know it, will not be the same. While it will retain the Six Flags name, financially, the company will be Cedar Fair.

This will make the new combined team of Cedar Fair and Six Flags the most powerful theme park conglomerate in terms of the amount of parks that they own, even topping the highly established and popular Disney theme parks.

Considering we recently heard the news that Six Flags New Orleans, which has been closed for years, will become a new theme park without the Six Flags name attached, this news is much more positive, much like the forward direction of Six Flags Qiddiya, the theme park in development in Saudi Arabia which is expected to blow minds in 2025.

Do you think that this new merger is for the best?