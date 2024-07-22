Six Flags Implements Controversial Ejection Policy, Paying Guests to be Denied Entry

Six Flags has released a new policy that will go into effect, matching one that Cedar Fair has implemented into a lot of their parks prior to the merger.

On July 1st, 2024, the amusement park industry witnessed a significant shift with the successful completion of the merger between Six Flags Entertainment Corporation and Cedar Fair LP. This long-awaited union, announced in November 2023, brings together two industry giants under the unified banner of Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

The newly formed Six Flags Entertainment Corp. boasts an impressive portfolio of entertainment destinations. Guests can now enjoy a combined total of 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks, and 9 resort properties across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Notably, the statement released by the company assures that each park will retain its established branding, with no name changes anticipated in the foreseeable future.

Selim Bassoul, appointed Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors for the merged entity, expressed his enthusiasm. He emphasized the company’s commitment to providing exceptional entertainment experiences.

“We believe that by combining the best aspects of both Six Flags and Cedar Fair,” Bassoul stated, “the new Six Flags can deliver an unparalleled level of joy and excitement for regional park guests.” He highlighted the potential for growth and operational efficiency with the expanded portfolio.

Trading of Six Flags Entertainment Corp.’s common stock commenced on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 2nd under the ticker symbol “FUN.” The ownership structure reflects the merger agreement. Cedar Fair stockholders received one share of common stock in the combined company for each unit owned, while Six Flags shareholders received 0.5800 shares for each of their shares.

This translates to a controlling stake of approximately 51.2% for Cedar Fair’s former stockholders and 48.8% for Six Flags’ former stockholders. The new board reflects this balance, with six directors each from both companies.

Both Richard Zimmerman, President and CEO of Six Flags Entertainment Corp., and the company boards expressed their unanimous approval of the merger. “Today marks a significant milestone,” Zimmerman stated, “unlocking higher value and greater opportunities to deliver engaging entertainment experiences for our guests.”

He emphasized the benefits of a “highly diversified footprint” and a “robust operating model” created by the merger. This will allow them to enhance park offerings and performance by leveraging the strengths of both companies’ assets and intellectual property.

The formation of the new Six Flags Entertainment Corporation signifies a significant shift in the amusement park landscape. This merger creates a dominant player in North America, with a vast network of parks and a commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for guests.

It will be interesting to see how this unified force impacts the future of the industry, potentially influencing trends, investments, and guest experiences across the continent.

It has been interesting to see what changes have been put into effect now that they theme park merger has been completed, and it seems one of Cedar Fair’s policy’s is now being adapted to the original Six Flags theme parks.

In recent years, theme parks across the globe have witnessed a growing trend of implementing chaperone policies. This shift is largely attributed to a rise in disruptive guest behavior, often involving younger parkgoers.

Cedar Fair had been at the forefront of adopting chaperone policies. Carowinds, a Cedar Fair-owned park straddling the North Carolina-South Carolina border, serves as a prime example.

Prior to its 2023 season, Carowinds announced on social media platforms a renewed focus on guest safety and a comfortable park experience for all. This emphasis coincided with the continuation of its Chaperone Policy, initially implemented in September 2022.

The policy stemmed from a series of altercations at Carowinds on September 17th, 2022, which included reports of potential gunfire threats. Though local authorities did not confirm any gunfire, the incident spurred the park to implement heightened security measures.

Carowinds’ swift response came in the form of the Chaperone Policy, introduced on September 20th, 2022. This policy has since been adopted by several other original Cedar Fair parks, including Knott’s Berry Farm, Worlds of Fun, Kings Island, and Kings Dominion.

The Cedar Fair Chaperone Policy mandates that all guests aged 15 or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old. This requirement applies for admission and staying within the park from 4:00 p.m. local time until closing.

The designated chaperone must fulfill specific criteria, including presenting a valid ID with a date of birth at park entry, accompanying the group upon entry, remaining within the park for the entire visit, and being contactable by phone throughout the visit. Guests aged 15 or younger who arrive unaccompanied will be denied entry or face removal from the park.

The impact of the Cedar Fair policy has extended beyond its own parks. Universal Orlando Resort has implemented a similar chaperone policy for its Halloween Horror Nights event, requiring an accompanying adult (over 21) for any minors entering the event after 9:00 p.m. Similarly, Fun Spot America in Orlando has also adopted a chaperone policy, further demonstrating the growing prevalence of this approach.

Now, Six Flags is adopting the policy for its theme parks.

Multiple Six Flags parks like Six Flags Over Georgia (which has been notorious for its poor guest behavior) and Six Flags America, have shared the new chaperone policy that will go into effect in a few days, on July 26, 2024.

The policy states:

“The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority at Six Flags Over Georgia. We are committed to keeping Six Flags Over Georgia a place where families and friends come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of fun experiences and immersive entertainment. As part of that commitment, we are implementing a chaperone policy beginning Friday, July 26, 2024. Under this policy, all guests ages 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old in order to be admitted to, or remain in, the park after 4:00 p.m. local time to close. The chaperone must present a valid government-issued photo identification with date of birth at ticket entry. One (1) chaperone may accompany no more than ten (10) guests ages 15 or younger per day. In addition, the chaperone must accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit, and be available by phone throughout their stay. Guests ages 15 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection. This chaperone requirement applies to all Six Flags Over Georgia ticket and season passholders. We believe these changes will help ensure that Six Flags Over Georgia continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food. Millions of guests have counted on us for exactly that, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come.”

When it comes to why Six Flags is implementing the policy, the theme park company had this to say, “A safe, family-friendly atmosphere of Six Flags Over Georgia is the type of experience our guests expect and deserve.

Over the past few years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior at amusement parks and other major entertainment venues. This policy is being put in place to ensure that all guests have the best time ever and leave happy and eager to visit again. ”

After 4:00 p.m., all guests ages 15 years old or younger will be refused entry into the park if they enter without a chaperone, and chaperones will be responsible for the behavior of the guests they are in charge of.

This has been a long awaited policy at Six Flags, especially Six Flags Over Georgia.

A disturbing incident on the opening day of Six Flags Over Georgia’s 57th season has sparked concerns about safety and security at the popular amusement park. An anonymous employee who witnessed the events firsthand expressed their dismay, stating, “People come to Six Flags to have a good time and I just feel like it’s uncalled for.”

According to Cobb County police reports, an unruly crowd of approximately 500-600 people became involved in a physical altercation within the park around 6:15 pm on a Saturday in early March. Law enforcement personnel successfully escorted the crowd outside the park gates.

However, the situation escalated when an unidentified group opened fire on Cobb County police officers. In response, an officer discharged their weapon, striking a 15-year-old who remains in critical condition at Grady Hospital.

While acknowledging the officer’s need to defend themselves, Gerald Rose, a representative of the New Order National Human Rights Organization, expressed concern about the increasing instances of gun violence. Rose emphasized, “If an officer is being fired upon he has to protect himself. He wants to go home to his family too.”

However, he further stated his deep distress at the trend of younger individuals engaging in violent acts, commenting, “It’s just the fact that the suspects doing these crimes are younger and younger. 15 years old, you are supposed to be at home playing Atari or a video game. You’re out committing adult crimes. That is unacceptable.”

The incident left a sense of unease among frequent park goers.

Eunisha Lawrence, a regular visitor, expressed her concerns, stating, “That’s really kind of crazy because you want people to be safe and you want a safe environment for family and friends. I feel like I will have to bring someone with me to feel safe.” This sentiment highlights the potential impact of such incidents on park attendance and the community’s overall sense of security.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is leading the investigation into the shooting.

Six Flags issued a statement to Atlanta News First, outlining their commitment to providing a safe and secure environment. They highlighted their security measures, including state-of-the-art security systems, metal detection procedures, a robust public safety department, and strong collaboration with Cobb County police.

The statement further emphasized the park’s zero-tolerance policy for misconduct and its dedication to working with the community to address the issue of underage violence. Six Flags clarified that the shooting occurred on South Service Road, outside of their property, but nonetheless expressed solidarity with the community’s call for safety and security.

Violence, and poor behavior especially among younger guests, has been an issue at many Six Flags theme parks as of late, which is likely why Six Flags has adapted to the Cedar Fair chaperone policy as well.

